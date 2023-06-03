ALTOONA, Pa. – Jacob Gonzalez and Mason Martin each hit home runs to highlight a 13-hit attack from the Altoona Curve as they thumped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-3 Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The offense came in support of Sean Sullivan, who gritted his way through five innings having allowed single runs during the first three frames. Sullivan fanned four and retired the final eight batters that he faced.
Gonzalez’s three-run home run in the third put the Curve ahead to stay, making it 5-3. Martin’s blast to right – a solo home run – came in the fifth. Matt Gorski finished the day with three hits, two doubles, and three RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.