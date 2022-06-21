CURVE, Pa. – Four Curve pitchers, Jeff Passantino, Austin Roberts, Omar Cruz and Tyler Samaniego, held New Hampshire to just four hits and three walks in a 7-1 win for Altoona over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to open its series at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Curve picked up 10 hits in the victory as they drew first blood in the first inning and steadily added to the lead as the night wore on. Matt Gorski drove in three in the win, including an RBI double in the first inning and a key two-run single in the seventh inning.
Altoona’s bats wore out the Fisher Cats bullpen, drawing four walks and picking up eight hits over the final five innings of the contest. Jared Triolo’s two-run homer in the eighth inning put the game away as the Curve extended a 5-1 lead to 7-1 with Triolo’s canopy shot down the left-field line.
Activated off the 60-day injured list prior to the game, Passantino maneuvered around three hits and finished his outing strong with a 1-2-3 third inning and picked up two strikeouts in his first outing of the season with Altoona. Austin Roberts followed in relief and faced the minimum after Henry Davis threw out Luis De Los Santos trying to advance on a wild pitch to end the fourth inning.
Omar Cruz was the lone Curve pitcher to dance around a stressful inning on the mound. Cruz walked back-to-back hitters to start the sixth inning and the Fisher Cats scored their only run of the day on a wild pitch before Cruz wiggled out of the inning with a strikeout and a fly out to right.
Tyler Samaniego set down each of the six hitters he faced and struck out a pair to finish off the bullpen day for Altoona.
Altoona will continue its six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Wednesday night. Right-hander Nick Fraze will get the start for the Cats, with right-hander Luis Ortiz starting for Altoona in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.