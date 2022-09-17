ALTOONA, Pa. – Connor Scott smashed two home runs for the Curve to set a new franchise record with 142 home runs hit as Altoona defeated Reading 6-1 on Saturday night in front of 7,631 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was the second multi-home run game of Scott’s career and first with the Curve. It was also the sixth two-home run game this season by a Curve batter. Scott hit a solo home run in the fifth inning off Phillies No. 2 prospect Mick Abel. He followed it up with a three-run shot in the eighth inning off Tyler McKay to give Altoona a 6-0 lead. Matt Gorski scored two runs on a two-run single in the fifth off Abel.
The 142nd home run breaks the franchise mark of 141 set in 2005, when Jose Bautista (23), Josh Bonifay (25), Craig Stansberry (18), Tom Evans (15) and Brad Eldred (13) led the way for the Curve. This season, Altoona has set offensive records in team home runs, home runs hit at home (74) and consecutive games with a home run (12). Aaron Shackelford’s 26 home runs are the second most all-time in Curve history.
Aaron Shortridge turned an excellent performance in his final start of the season. He went a season-long seven innings, allowing just three hits and no runs. He struck out three batters and retired the final 15 batters he faced. Enmanuel Mejia tossed a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts and Colin Selby allowed one unearned run in the ninth with two strikeouts.
Liover Peguero had two hits in the win for Altoona. The Curve enter Sunday one stolen base away from tying the franchise record with 158 this season.
