MANCHESTER, N.H. – Henry Davis secured his third straight multi-hit game for Altoona when he launched a two-run double off the left-field wall in the ninth inning. It was part of a three-run frame that lifted Altoona over New Hampshire 9-6 on Sunday afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
The Curve entered the ninth tied at 6-all after surrendering the game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth on a Blake Sabol passed ball. Aaron Shackelford and Matt Gorski combined for singles in the inning to set up Davis’ shot, his second extra-base hit of the day. He would advance all the way to third after a throwing error by the shortstop Luis De Los Santos, with one run scoring on the error to go with one RBI for Davis. He would score in the next at-bat when Jared Triolo reached on a fielder’s choice, giving Altoona the 9-6 lead.
Davis hit his second Double-A home run of the season in the second inning of the contest to tie the game at 1. It was one of three homers for Altoona in the game. Gorski hit home run No. 23 of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning to give the Curve a 5-3 lead. Shackelford extended his team lead in homers with his 12th shot in the seventh inning to break another tie game.
In a bullpen day for the Curve. J.C. Flowers went three innings, allowing one run on three hits and four strikeouts. The lone run allowed came in the first inning to give New Hampshire the early lead. Nick Dombkowski allowed two runs with only one earned in one inning of relief. One came across on a wild pitch and the other on a throwing error from Sabol. Jeff Passantino allowed two runs on two hits in two innings. The runs came on an Orelvis Martinez two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Brad Case allowed a run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings before Tyler Samaniego closed the game by getting the final four outs to earn the win.
It was the third-straight game for Davis with multi hits, and at least one extra-base hit. He finished the series 6-for-19 with three doubles, a home run, five RBIs and three walks. Gorski went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Shackelford went 2-for-2 after pinch hitting for Liover Pegeuro. Connor Scott recorded two hits and two walks in the win.
With the win, Altoona finishes the first half of the season with a 33-36 record, good for fourth in the Southwest Division. The Curve split the series with New Hampshire 3-3 and Altoona won the season series 7-5.
Altoona returns home at 6 p.m. Tuesday to begin the second half of the season with a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Right-hander Luis Ortiz takes the ball for the Curve, with right-hander Luis Reyes on the mound for Harrisburg.
