ALTOONA, Pa. – With the game tied at five in the seventh inning, Blake Sabol roped an RBI triple to give Altoona its first lead of the game as the Curve held on for their third win of the series, 6-5, over Harrisburg on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
The Senators jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Darren Baker led off the contest with a double off Aaron Shortridge. Two batters later, Wilson Garcia hit an RBI single. Trey Harris followed with a single before Israel Pineda hit a two-run double. Yasel Antuna knocked an RBI single to make it 4-0. Shortridge settled in from there to only allow three more hits, as he went six innings with three strikeouts.
Altoona struck for three runs in the bottom of the third inning off Alex Troop. With runners on second and third, Endy Rodriguez hit a two-run single for Altoona, his eighth-straight game with a hit since his call-up to Double-A. Sabol followed with an RBI double to score Rodriguez and make it a 4-3 game.
Aaron Shackelford hit his team-leading 23rd home run of the season in the sixth inning to tie the game at four. The Senators tacked on a run off Jeff Passantino in the top of the seventh to regain the lead, but Andres Alvarez hit his 19th home run of the season in the bottom of the frame off Reid Schaller to tie the game back up. Rodriguez followed with a double before Sabol hit the triple that gave the Curve the lead.
Passantino earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in two innings with two strikeouts. Bear Bellomy earned the save with a seven-pitch ninth inning.
Fabricio Macias had three hits in the win for Altoona, while Rodriguez, Sabol, Shackelford and Malcom Nuñez each had two. Nuñez extended his on-base streak to nine games.
Altoona and Harrisburg continue a six-game series at 6 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Ronald Herrera will start for Harrisburg, with Altoona sending right-hander Luis Ortiz to the mound.
