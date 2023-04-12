ERIE, Pa. – Mason Martin blasted his first two home runs of the season for the Altoona Curve on Wednesday afternoon to match the franchise record with six home runs in a 17-6 rout over Erie at UPMC Park.
It was the 10th multi-homer game of Martin’s career, who finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored to go with a pair of walks. His first home run came in the second inning, a two-run shot off reliever Billy Lescher. He followed it with a solo shot in the eighth off Angel De Jesus to give the Curve a 16-5 lead.
Henry Davis, Lolo Sanchez and Andres Alvarez all added their first home runs of the season in the win, while Matt Fraizer hit his second in as many games in the ninth inning off outfielder Bryant Packard to cap off the scoring.
The Curve scored eight runs in the top of the second inning, with six coming against Erie starter Wilmer Flores. Martin doubled to open the frame before Alvarez and Domingo Leyba each drew walks to load the bases. Connor Scott then doubled to score two runs before Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly on the next pitch. Fraizer would follow with a double to score Scott, setting up the two-run homer from Sanchez.
Lescher would enter in the second to replace Flores and allow a base hit to Liover Peguero before Martin’s first home run made it a 8-0 game. Eight runs in the second inning are the most by the Curve since they scored nine runs on June 2, 2022, against Bowie in the second inning.
The Curve added another four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. Peguero knocked an RBI double off Lescher to score Sanchez before Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Davis would hit a three-run home run off Chance Kirby in the fifth to extend the large lead for the Curve.
Kyle Nicolas got the start for the Curve and allowed five runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Gage Workman put together a strong game offensively for Erie, finishing 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Workman tripled off Nicolas in the second to bring a run home. He would hit his first home run of the game off Nicolas in the fourth, a solo shot.
Erie added three runs off Nicolas in the third on a pair of RBI doubles and a sacrifice fly. Workman hit his second home run of the game in the eighth off Nick Dombkowsi, who allowed just the one hit in one inning of relief.
Travis MacGregor earned the win, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Matt Eckelman added two scoreless innings of relief and Tahnaj Thomas pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the game for the Curve.
Every batter in the Altoona lineup recorded a hit in the win, with eight of the nine also adding at least one RBI. The 17 runs fell two shy of matching the franchise record of 19 runs set in 2022 on May 22 against Richmond. Altoona produced 16 hits in the win, with Davis and Martin each finishing with three and Fraizer, Scott and Peguero having two each.
The Curve continue their six-game series with the SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:05 p.m. Thursday night. Altoona right-hander Justin Meis starts against Erie right-hander Dylan Smith.
