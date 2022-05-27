HARRISBURG, Pa. – After two innings of one-run ball from Austin Roberts, Altoona received seven shutout frames from Travis MacGregor and Brad Case as the Curve won its fifth straight game, 5-1, over the Senators on Friday night in the state capital at FNB Field.
Altoona opted to go with a bullpen game in the place of what was a scheduled start day for Luis Ortiz, who is currently on the suspended list. Roberts made the sixth start of his career and first of the season for Altoona. Across two innings, he allowed one run on two hits, one walk, and one strikeout. The lone run for the Senators came off a Jack Dunn solo home run in the second inning.
Travis MacGregor (3-1) then delivered four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and three hits allowed to earn the win before Brad Case provided three scoreless to end the game and earn his first save of the season. Case allowed just one hit and struck out a season-high five batters. It is the third time this week that Altoona received a scoreless outing from its bullpen arms after the starter has exited the game.
The Curve extended their home-run streak to 12 games in the top of the second inning. After a Matt Gorski leadoff single, Aaron Shackelford launched a home run into the right-field seats off Senators’ starter Evan Lee (0-3), his seventh of the season to give the Curve the 2-0 early lead.
On the next pitch, Matt Fraizer hit his eighth double of the season, and Brendt Citta doubled two batters later to score Fraizer. Nick Gonzales then hit an RBI single with two outs to score Citta and give the Curve the 4-0 lead.
Altoona brought a run across in the fourth inning when Gonzales singled on a hard-hit ground ball to short. Jared Triolo scored on a Jackson Cluff throwing error on the play.
The Curve recorded 11 hits in the game, marking the ninth time in the past 12 games that Altoona’s offense has recorded 10 or more hits. It is the 16th game with 10 or more hits this season for the Curve, the most in the Eastern League. The five-game winning streak is a season long for the Altoona.
Altoona continues its series with the Senators at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 4.31 ERA) will start for the Curve.
