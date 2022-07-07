AKRON, Ohio – Enmanuel Mejia, Nick Dombkowski and Tahnaj Thomas delivered 5 1/3 brilliant innings in relief to lead the Curve to a 3-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Canal Park.
After Altoona’s starter Kyle Nicolas allowed his first run in the fourth inning, Mejia entered and stranded the bases loaded to keep Akron’s offense in a slumber. Mejia and Dombkowski combined to retire 10 straight batters to take the game into the eighth inning, providing ample opportunity for the Curve offense to get started.
The Curve scratched out a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. After a walk from Brendt Citta and a base hit from Liover Peguero, Connor Scott bounced a grounder to first base. However, Micah Pries’ throw to second base was wild and allowed Citta to score and Peguero to advance to third. Matt Fraizer then reached on a fielder’s choice that brought home Peguero and take a 2-1 lead.
Altoona added to the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Fraizer crossed home on a fielding error by third baseman Raynel Delgado, which secured a 3-1 lead.
The insurance run proved gigantic as Akron shortstop Bryan Rocchio led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer off Dombkowski to make it a 3-2 game. After Eric Rodriguez doubled in the next at-bat and advanced to third on George Valera’s groundout, the Curve summoned Thomas into the game and he quickly struck out Jhonkensy Noel and got Micah Pries to line out to first base to end the inning.
Thomas picked up his second save of the season with a smooth 1-2-3 ninth inning finishing the game with his second strikeout in relief. The three relievers for Altoona held Akron to just two hits over the final 5 1/3 innings of the game.
Jared Triolo picked up three hits to pace a nine-knock attack at the plate for Altoona. It was the second straight game with three hits for Triolo and his fourth time this season with a hat trick of knocks at the plate.
With the win, Altoona picked up its 1600th win in franchise history. All-time in franchise history, Altoona is 1,600-1,555.
