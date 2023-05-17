BOWIE, Md. – Sean Sullivan allowed five total base runners in six innings with six strikeouts for the Curve on Wednesday night, enjoying an 11-run, 14-hit day from the Altoona offense as the Curve defeated the Baysox 11-2 at Prince George’s Stadium.
Sullivan allowed two runs in the sixth inning after stringing together five scoreless frames to open the start. Heston Kjerstad knocked a two-out single to left field to score Billy Cook, who reached on a leadoff walk. Kjerstad would get caught in a rundown between first and second after Fabricio Macias relayed the throw back to the infield, allowing Coby Mayo to score before being tagged out to end the frame. Before the sixth inning, Sullivan had only allowed two base runners, picking off one of them at second base.
The Curve scored three runs in the top of the first inning to provide Sullivan with early run support. After a Liover Peguero leadoff walk and back-to-back singles from Lolo Sanchez and Henry Davis, Matt Gorski and Jacob Gonzalez each lifted sacrifice flies to make it a 2-0 game. Drew Maggi then doubled to score Davis and extend the early Altoona lead.
Altoona would add five runs in the sixth inning to jump out to an 8-0 lead. Andres Alvarez hit a one-out single off reliever Connor Gillispie before Matt Fraizer moved him to third and reached second on a throwing error by the second baseman Noelberth Romero. Peguero then hit his fourth double of the week to score both base runners. Bowie believed that Peguero missed first base, but when Gillispie stepped off the appeal, Peguero stole third base.
Sanchez singled home Peguero in the next at-bat to make it a 6-0 game. Davis then drew a walk before Gorski knocked his fourth double of the season to left field to score Sanchez. Davis would score on a Gonzalez groundout to give the Curve the five-run frame.
The Curve added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to add to their commanding lead late in the contest. Peguero reached on a two-out throwing error by Romero that allowed Macias to score in the seventh. Maggi doubled off Connor Loeprich in the eighth to score Gonzalez and scored on a Macias single in the next at-bat. It was the second RBI double of the contest for Maggi and gave the Curve an 11-2 lead.
Cameron Junker worked a scoreless seventh inning for the Curve before Brad Case shut down the Baysox over the final two innings. Case struck out four batters in his two scoreless innings of relief. Altoona had six different batters record two hits in the win and four record two RBIs.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge will take the ball for Altoona against Bowie’s right-hander Peter Van Loon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.