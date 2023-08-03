ALTOONA, Pa. – Jackson Glenn hit his third home run of the season, while Lolo Sanchez tacked on his fifth homer in a two-hit game as Altoona shut out Richmond for the second time in the series, 6-0, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It is the third straight shutout to open this series, with Altoona winning 1-0 on Tuesday and Richmond taking the Wednesday affair 7-0. Sean Sullivan earned the win for Altoona, tossing five innings allowing just three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Omar Cruz, Cameron Junker and Tahnaj Thomas finished the shutout for the Curve, their seventh of the season. Cruz struck out one batter in 1 2/3 innings, while Junker worked 1 1/3 innings with a punchout and Thomas worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Glenn smacked a three-run home run to open the scoring for Altoona in the fifth inning off reliever Sam Delaplane. Claudio Finol and Norkis Marcos each drew one-out walks off Delaplane before Glenn lifted the shot to left field.
Sanchez knocked an RBI double in the sixth inning to make it a 4-0 game before his solo home run in the eighth inning. Glenn scored a run in the seventh inning on a passed ball from Richmond catcher Andy Thomas to round out the scoring.
Tsung-Che Cheng extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a new season long for a Curve batter. Cheng had two hits in the win for Altoona, his eighth multi-hit game at the Double-A level.
Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 6 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft takes the ball for the Curve against left-hander John Michael Bertrand for Richmond.
