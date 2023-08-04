ALTOONA, Pa. – Carter Bins returned from the injured list and swatted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless game and lead Altoona to a 4-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona has won back-to-back games with a shutout for the first time since Aug. 26-27, 2019, and have earned three shutout wins during the series. The Curve have blanked their opponent eight times this season.
After both teams got strong performances on the mound, the Curve broke through for four runs off Richmond reliever Mat Olsen in the eighth inning. Chavez Young started the rally with a walk and then Bins banged a 2-1 offering over the wall in left-center field to take a 2-0 lead. Following the home run, Claudio Finol was hit by a pitch and scampered around the basepaths when Jackson Glenn knocked a triple over the right fielder’s head. Tsung-Che Cheng drove in Glenn with a single to left-center field to give the Curve the 4-0 advantage.
Braxton Ashcraft took the ball first for Altoona, working three frames of two-hit ball with two walks and three strikeouts. Nick Dombkowski followed with two perfect innings of relief, needing just 14 pitches to record six outs. Grant Ford added two innings with no hits allowed on a walk and a strikeout before Oliver Garcia earned his sixth win of the season, tossing the final two innings in the Curve win.
Cheng extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a season long for a Curve batter. Cheng recorded two hits in the win for Altoona, his ninth multi-hit game at the Double-A level.
