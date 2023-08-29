ERIE, Pa. – Matt Gorski and Carter Bins each hit home runs, while Joe Perez provided a three-run double to help Altoona outlast Erie 7-5 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.
It was a scoreless game entering the fifth inning when Altoona loaded the bases with one out against Erie starter Adam Wolf with a walk, a base hit and a hit by pitch. Perez then cleared the bases with his third double in 14 games with the Curve to make it a 3-0 game.
The Curve expanded their lead with a pair of two-out home runs in the seventh inning. Gorski knocked his 17th of the season on an opposite-field shot off Michael Bienlien to make it a 4-1 game. Perez then drew a walk before Bins hit his second of the campaign on a towering shot over the arena in left field to give Altoona a commanding 6-1 lead.
Aaron Shortridge earned the win, tossing seven innings and allowing three runs with just two earned. He permitted a solo home run to Ben Malgeri in the bottom of the sixth inning before Julio Rodriguez plated a pair on a seventh-inning single. Shortridge walked two batters and struck out four in the win. In the month of August, Shortridge is 5-0 in five starts with a 1.91 ERA (seven earned runs in 33 innings) and 28 strikeouts with just seven walks.
Omar Cruz tossed the eighth inning for Altoona, allowing a run on a Corey Joyce RBI single and allowing three hits with two strikeouts. In the ninth, Tyler Samaniego entered for Altoona and gave up an RBI single to Jace Jung before ending the game on a double-play ball with the winning run at the plate.
Chavez Young recorded his 13th outfield assist in the win, throwing out Jake Holton at second base in the second inning. The Curve improved to 57-61 overall and 23-27 in the second half.
The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday night. Altoona left-hander Jackson Wolf is set to take the ball against Erie right-hander Bryce Sammons.
