The Altoona Curve begin their 2023 Eastern League campaign at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Altoona hosts New Hampshire for a three-game series, which includes contests at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve then travel to Erie for a six-game roadtrip.
Six players that are ranked in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top-30 prospects by MLB.com are slated to begin the season with the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pirates.
MLB Pipeline ranked Pittsburgh’s minor league system as the eighth-best among all organizations entering 2023, marking the fifth straight year that Pittsburgh’s minor league system is ranked in the top 10 by MLB Pipeline. Pittsburgh’s seven minor league affiliates combined for a 370-346 record (.517 winning percentage) in 2022, the fourth-best winning percentage among all National League organizations behind the Colorado Rockies (.549), Los Angeles Dodgers (.545) and San Diego Padres (.522).
Headlining the returning group of position players for the Curve are No. 3 Pirates prospect and No. 57 overall catcher Henry Davis and No. 6 Pirates prospect and shortstop Liover Peguero. Other players ranked in the Pirates top 30 by MLB.com include No. 11 right-handed pitcher Jared Jones, No. 17 outfielder Matt Gorski, No. 20 right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas and No. 23 outfielder Matt Fraizer. Davis, who slugged four home runs and drove in 18 runs in 31 games with the Curve in 2022, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Louisville. Jones was the 44th overall selection in 2020.
On the mound, 12 pitchers who have spent time with the Curve are slated to open the season in Altoona. This group includes left-handers Omar Cruz, Nick Dombkowski and Tyler Samaniego; and right-handers Bear Bellomy, Matt Eckelman, Oliver Garcia, Cameron Junker, Travis MacGregor, Nicolas, Aaron Shortridge, Tahnaj Thomas and Noe Toribio.
Additional returners among the position player group include catchers Carter Bins and Dylan Shockley; infielders Andres Alvarez and Claudio Finol; and outfielders Fabricio Macias, Lolo Sanchez and Connor Scott. First baseman Mason Martin, a 2021 postseason Northeast League All-Star with the Curve, and infielder Drew Maggi, a 2014 Eastern League All-Star with the Curve, are also slated to open the season with Altoona.
Rounding out the pitching staff are left-hander Braeden Ogle and right-handers Juan Minaya, Justin Meis and Sean Sullivan. Meis, a Bethel Park graduate from Pittsburgh, and Sullivan, Pittsburgh’s eighth-round selection in 2021, are expected to join the Curve rotation.
The position player group is also highlighted by a pair of veteran hitters in infielder Domingo Leyba and outfielder Josh Palacios. Both players are in their first season with the Pirates organization and have combined for more than 300 Double-A games in their career.
