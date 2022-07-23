HARRISBURG, Pa. – Altoona Curve pitchers held Harrisburg to two runs on just six hits, but the Senators came away with a 2-1 win over Altoona Saturday night at FNB Field.
Kyle Nicolas worked five innings, allowing both Harrisburg runs. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed four hits, one walk and struck out three in the defeat. Nick Dombkowski set down all six batters he faced across two innings in relief before Tahnaj Thomas fired another scoreless inning.
Altoona drew the game even at 1 in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout from Fabricio Macias, but the Curve struggled to bring home a run late in the game leaving six men on base over their final four at-bats. The Curve went 0-for-7 at the plate with runners in scoring position.
Harrisburg right-hander Luis Reyes went a season-long 6 2/3 innings pitched in the win, picking up seven strikeouts.
Andres Alvarez added to his team-best 19-game on-base streak with a walk in the defeat. Liover Peguero also extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.