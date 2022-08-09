BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Altoona Curve received solid performances on both sides of the baseball on Tuesday night, as Aaron Shackelford hit his 20th home run of the season and Luis Ortiz matched a season-high by striking out eight batters in a 6-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium.
Shackelford, who has homered in back-to-back games, finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBIs. He launched a two-run home run in the second inning off Binghamton starter Alex Valverde to give the Curve an early lead. He followed with an RBI double in the seventh off Mitch Ragan to score Malcom Nuñez and move Liover Peguero to third. In the next at-bat, Connor Scott roped a two-run double to score Peguero and Shackelford, making it a 6-0 game.
In his Double-A debut, Endy Rodriguez finished 1-for-3 with an RBI double. After a Jared Triolo single, Rodriguez crushed a ball to right field off Ragan that just barely missed leaving the yard. Triolo would score on the double to give the Curve a three-run lead.
Ortiz was dominant once again for Altoona. In the second inning, he threw his second immaculate inning of the season, striking out all three batters in the frame on nine pitches. It was just the fourth immaculate inning in Curve franchise history. Ortiz allowed just two hits over six shutout innings, striking out eight and walking two.
Tahnaj Thomas struck out two batters in the seventh inning before Enmanuel Mejia closed the shutout with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit. It was the fourth shutout win for Altoona this season.
Nuñez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his Pirates organizational debut. Peguero recorded two hits in the win for back-to-back multi-hit games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.