CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

READING, Pa. – Friday’s Eastern League game between Reading and Altoona was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at First Energy Stadium in Reading beginning at 5 p.m. with a pair of seven-inning games. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge will start the first game for the Curve with right-hander Matt Eckelman slated for the second contest.

Altoona (9-8) prevailed on Wednesday and Thursday to take a 2-1 series lead over Reading (5-13). 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you