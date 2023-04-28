READING, Pa. – Friday’s Eastern League game between Reading and Altoona was postponed due to inclement weather.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at First Energy Stadium in Reading beginning at 5 p.m. with a pair of seven-inning games. Right-hander Aaron Shortridge will start the first game for the Curve with right-hander Matt Eckelman slated for the second contest.
Altoona (9-8) prevailed on Wednesday and Thursday to take a 2-1 series lead over Reading (5-13).
