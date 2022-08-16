ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve and Harrisburg Senators were suspended due to rain on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game was tied in the top of the seventh at 2-all and will be resumed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before the scheduled nine-inning game.
The Curve jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Liover Peguero bases-loaded single that scored two runs.
Harrisburg, which scored in the top of the first on a wild pitch, tied the game in the fifth inning on a Jackson Cluff solo home run.
Kyle Nicolas allowed the two runs on three hits in five innings with five strikeouts and a career-high matching five walks. Luis Reyes allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for Harrisburg.
