The future of the WestPAC member schools might be unclear, as the now eight-team conference has been impacted by co-ops both inside and outside its ranks.
There is some certainty in the WestPAC, though – at least from the perspective of the coaches, who all picked the Windber Ramblers as the preseason favorite. Coming off a 6-2 season that included a District 5 Class 2A semifinal appearance, Windber earned all eight first-place votes for 80 points to top The Tribune-Democrat’s 2021 poll of conference coaches.
Windber returns 21 of 22 starters, including versatile junior 1,166-yard rusher John Shuster.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons, a lot of people who are going to work hard and try their best,” said Ramblers senior wing back/cornerback Dylan Tomlinson. “The competition has been great. We’ve gained a lot of people and haven’t lost a lot. We’re set for this year.”
Defending WestPAC champion and District 5 Class 2A runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley is picked second by the coaches, despite the Mountaineers graduating 19 players from last season’s 8-1 squad.
Portage, Conemaugh Township and Conemaugh Valley finished third through fifth, respectively, in the poll with only six points separating the Mustangs (49), Indians (48) and Blue Jays (43).
“We want to be competitive with the elite teams,” said third-year Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr., whose program added players in a co-op with Shade this season. “Last year we lost to Berlin and Windber and to a good Northern Bedford team. We were good for two or three quarters.
“We want to take that next step. We want to take it up a level. We want to compete with every team in the league.”
Blacklick Valley and North Star tied for sixth place in the poll with 29 points apiece, and Meyersdale was just behind in eighth at 28.
A look at the WestPAC:
1. Windber (80)
The Ramblers return 11 starters in a single-wing-based offense and 10 are back on the 3-4 defensive set. Windber also welcomed Keith Charney, a basketball standout who brings athleticism to the football team.
“We’re getting ready for Week 1,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said midway through the second week of camp.
“Everybody has a target on our back. But I told our kids we haven’t won anything yet, and we haven’t proven anything yet. Until we do that, Berlin is still on top of the conference.”
Senior outside linebacker J.J. Hileman ranked fifth in the area with 90 tackles last season, and senior middle linebacker Gino Flori was among the leaders with 65 stops.
“The kids are in tremendous condition,” Grohal said.
“We’re probably about where I thought we would be at this point and we’ve got to keep getting better.
“I really like the team camaraderie. We have 49 guys on the roster. The guys have been bonding very well. The younger guys are feeding off the veteran leadership.
“We haven’t had this type of senior leadership for a while and it’s really set the bar for the underclassmen.”
2. Berlin Brothersvalley (54)
Since 2010, the Mountaineers have posted a cumulative 86-11 record in WestPAC play, including an 7-0 mark last regular season and 8-1 in 2019.
That’s an average of 7.8 conference wins against one WestPAC loss each regular season during that span.
To maintain the winning tradition, the Mountaineers must overcome the loss of 19 graduated seniors, including all-state quarterback-defensive back Will Spochart, all-state kicker Brady Glessner and key cogs such as Brady Boburchock, Preston Foor and Tuck Hillegass.
Despite the hits, Berlin, which went 8-1 overall and finished as District 5 Class 2A runner-up in 2020, received enough votes among coaches to rank second in the poll.
“We got together pretty quick after the season ended last year and set some goals and what we want to do as a team,” said Berlin junior two-way standout Ryan Blubaugh. “We set some personal goals in the weight room and what we wanted to succeed in.
“I think it’s great having a target on our back,” Blubaugh said. “We’ll get the best from everyone and I think that will help, even this year. We’ll get that experience and we’ll be doing good.”
3. Portage (49)
Portage enters its final season in the WestPAC as the Mustangs will move to the Heritage Conference in 2022.
Portage will build on a 5-3 record in 2020, the first of coach Marty Slanoc’s tenure after the long-time Mustangs assistant and former star player replaced the retired Gary Gouse.
“Last year we were very excited to play,” Slanoc said, referring to uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was happy for the kids to play.
“We lost to the teams that were probably better than us at that time. It was strange to play a game at the end of the season.
“You knew the season was over. We had never really done that before.”
Portage won its first four games. But quarantines resulting from a COVID-19 situation created challenges and the Mustangs later lost back-to-back games to conference powers Berlin and Winber as well as a District 6 Class 1A playoff contest against Juniata Valley.
Portage closed with a 34-0 win over Meyersdale when play went back to regular-season format during the COVID-19 season plan.
Second-year starting quarterback Andrew Miko, a junior, returns after throwing for 808 yards last season. Senior receiver-safety Kaden Claar also is back after catching 16 passes for 283 yards and four TDs. Oren Heidler is an experienced running back who had a team-high 455 rushing yards. Jon Wolford will be a three-year starter at linebacker with a Mustangs-best 67 stops.
4. Conemaugh Township (48)
Coming off a solid 5-3 season, the Indians received a boost from a co-op with the former Shade program.
Coach Tony Penna Jr.’s squad opened the 2020 campaign with losses to conference front-runners Windber and Berlin. After being outscored by a combined 99-7 count, Conemaugh Township rebounded with three straight wins, including two shutouts. A loss to Northern Bedford in the District 5 Class 1A playoffs was followed by regular-season wins over United and North Star.
“I think with the addition of Shade we’re definitely contenders for WestPAC,” said Conemaugh Township senior all-state player Jackson Byer.
“We have a lot of experience from last year and two years ago – when we had to be called up and actually play. Last year was a stepping stone.”
Junior quarterback Tanner Shirley completed 84 of 136 passes for 1,049 yards last season, and Byer caught 32 passes for 411 yards.
Senior Braden Adams completed 61 of 114 passes for 674 yards at Shade last season.
5. Conemaugh Valley (43)
The Blue Jays are in their second season of a co-op with Ferndale, a merger that created depth and produced a 4-2 record despite two games being postponed due to COVID-19 situations.
“We have a lot of experience back. It’s just that we lost a few big hogs,” said Conemaugh Valley senior Logan Kent, who rushed for 927 yards and nine TDs on 111 carries in 2020. “We replace them with strong, young guys.”
Senior Noah Heltzel ran for 466 yards and five scores. Senior Bruce Moore and Kent each had a team-high 44 tackles.
“Our strength is going to be our quickness and our speed,” Blue Jays coach Matt Kent said.
6. Blacklick Valley (29)
Vikings senior linebacker Nate Schilling led the area with 126 tackles, including 81 solo stops in 2020. The stellar defensive performance was a highlight during a 1-7 season.
“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, a lot of sweat and blood to get that far,” Schilling said. “I’m very grateful. The defense this year is going to be very tough.”
The Vikings beat North Star 26-21 in their seventh game of the season but fell in a tight 21-18 contest against Bishop Carroll Catholic in the finale.
“All the experience is a plus,” said senior athlete Kolten Szymusiak, who had 45 receptions for 521 yards last season.
“We have 19 returning players from last year. This is definitely the biggest team we’ve had in my four years. We’ll have some depth.
“We just have to take it one week at a time. Just one team. Practice all week and prepare for them. Do our best.”
6. North Star (29)
The Cougars posted wins over Meyersdale and Shade during a 2-7 season.
“I think our strength is we have a senior group that’s put in the work over the summer, so we’re going to lean on those guys,” Cougars coach Bob Landis said. “Areas to improve on, obviously, defensively, we gave up (346) points last year.
“Offensively, we’re continuing to implement the offense given last year was our first year as a group. Learning a new offense and defense. Improvement needs to take place on both sides of the ball running the schemes.”
8. Meyersdale (28)
The Red Raiders went 2-7 with victories over Blacklick Valley (14-6) and Shade (27-20) in a pair of close games.
“We have some changes on offense and some changes on defense,” said Meyersdale senior fullback-defensive end Kyle Robertson.
“We have some lettermen who are back, and a bunch of the younger kids on the field are going to have some playing time already.
“Position-wise, everyone who played last year will be in different positions. We’re more of a speed team this year than a power team.”
