Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg won the bidding to host the next four years of PIAA championship football games from 2022-25.
Hersheypark Stadium has hosted every year since 1998. Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium was the host from 1991-97.
Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field has a capacity of 8,000 fans. The facility is slated to receive a new press box, turf, scoreboard and media center.
Cumberland Valley will also host the field hockey, soccer and girls’ volleyball championship games.
The soccer title games were held in Hershey.
Cumberland Valley has served as the girls’ volleyball championship games host since 2018.
Whitehall High School previously hosted the field hockey contests.
