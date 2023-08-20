BOWIE, Md. – Greg Cullen's two-run, walk-off homer helped the Bowie Baysox erase a two-run deficit in the bottom of the 13th inning and defeat the Altoona Curve 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.
Altoona's Joe Perez crushed a two-run home run in the top of the 13th to go ahead 6-4.
The Curve were down to their final out in the top of the ninth inning with runners on the corners trailing 3-1 when Chavez Young launched a three-run home run off new reliever Keagan Gillies to give the Curve a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Bowie punched back with a game-tying solo home run from Silas Ardoin off Tahnaj Thomas to open the frame. Thomas would get out of the inning retiring the next three batters to force extra innings.
Both teams were held scoreless across the 10th, 11th and 12th innings. Altoona stranded two runners on base in the 10th and 11th before going down in order in the 12th. Grant Ford entered in relief for the Curve and worked two scoreless innings before Oliver Garcia tossed a scoreless 12th.
In the 13th inning, Matt Gorski was the placed runner at second base and stole third before Perez sent the two-run home run to left field to break the tie. In the bottom of the inning, Ardoin struck again with an RBI double to cut Altoona’s lead down to one. In the next at-bat, Cullen hit a two-run home run to end the contest. It was the second time Bowie trailed in its potential final at-bat and responded.
Jackson Glenn led off the first inning for Altoona with a solo home run off rehabbing Orioles left-hander John Means. The Curve would be held scoreless over the next seven innings before Young’s home run. Curve starter Sean Sullivan tossed five innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Michell Miliano worked two scoreless frames before Thomas took over in the eighth.
The loss gave Bowie the series over Altoona 4-2 and puts the Curve’s record at 52-59 on the season and 18-25 in the second half. Bowie took the final two games of the series in extra innings, as the Curve fell to 5-6 this season in extras. Sunday was the longest game of the season for Altoona.
The Curve return home at 6 p.m. Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Altoona left-hander Nick Dombkowski will start on the mound against Akron right-hander Tommy Mace.
