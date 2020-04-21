Just like so many other springs throughout his professional baseball career, Michael Ryan spent the past month teaching fundamentals to young men.
But instead of tutoring Tennessee Smokies players in the Chicago Cubs organization, Ryan has traded a lineup card for virtual lessons. With major league and minor league baseball on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan is back home in Indiana, where he and his wife, Alicia, are guiding their sons Brennan, 11, and Blake, 9, through virtual assignments and classes.
“We’re doing them all. Math, science, social studies. Spelling for my youngest,” Ryan said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “Right now my oldest is doing a research project on a hero. He got to pick a hero. He picked Roberto Clemente. That’s exciting. You get to teach him about not only what type of player he was but what he did for the community.”
This had been a year of transition for Ryan, even before the coronavirus disrupted life in general while also canceling or postponing sporting events from the youth level to the major professional ranks.
Ryan was in his first season in the Chicago Cubs organization after spending seven seasons as a manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. The former Johnstown AAABA League star managed the Altoona Curve the past three Eastern League seasons, winning a championship in 2017 and earning two division crowns while winning 221 games, the most by any Curve manager.
Ryan’s teams won more than 500 games in the Bucs’ minor-league system, including a 2016 title with Bradenton in the Florida State League.
Still, he was among the first let go in the Pirates’ massive purge that included cutting ties with major league manager Clint Hurdle, GM Neal Huntington and President Frank Coonelly after the dismal 2019 season.
In January, the Cubs hired Ryan to manage the Smokies in the Class AA Southern League. He was with the major league club in Arizona for spring training when COVID-19 halted spring training and put the season in jeopardy.
“It happened so fast,” Ryan said. “We were in spring training. We came in on a Tuesday and there were some rumblings going around camp that the commissioner was about to announce the season was going to be delayed for two weeks.
“So we started trying to figure out what we were going to do because the spring training games were going to be canceled as well.”
Ryan said everyone knew the situation was serious, but still held out hope that eventually the teams would be back on the field to prepare for the regular season.
“The organization was having conversations about just staying there and playing simulated games for two weeks until the season started,” he said. “Pitchers were already built up to going on their sixth inning. These are major league pitchers built up to six or seven innings already, about two starts away from being ready for the regular season.”
Those plans never materialized.
“The next time we came in, it was on a Thursday and they sent everybody home and said, ‘We will reconvene on Monday and we’ll have some answers for you',” Ryan said. “My family was in Arizona visiting. They were scheduled to fly out that Monday. We figured we had a weekend together.
“Then I get a call on Friday saying, ‘Everybody needs to go home.’ My family was in town and we got to fly home together,” he said.
Ryan said the organization holds online meetings on a regular basis. He also is appreciative of the Cubs leadership team’s commitment to those on the payroll.
“Luckily, like some other organizations, the Cubs have agreed to pay their employees until the end of May,” Ryan said. “We’ll go on a month-to-month thing from there. Not knowing what is going on is kind of scary.
“I don’t know if they’ll ever come up with a set plan or answer until the virus is under wraps and the numbers are going down,” Ryan said of major league baseball.
He remains in contact with players who were projected to be part of the Smokies’ roster as much as possible. Because Ryan was attending major league spring training when the season was halted, he didn’t have an opportunity to introduce himself to his new team in the traditional locker room setting.
“It’s like you’re starting all over again,” Ryan said. “It’s a good time to sit and reflect and remember what you truly appreciate. Baseball is a great game, but it can wait. That’s the mindset I’m trying to have right now.”
So, until the next pitch, Ryan is concentrating on addition and subtraction, spelling words and other assignments.
“This online schooling for my sons school is taking up most of our mornings,” Ryan said. “Trying to become a teacher gives you more of an appreciation for what teachers go through. I just have two young ones. I couldn’t imagine a whole class.”
