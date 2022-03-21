PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Oneil Cruz homered for the second time and Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs with a triple to help the Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in Grapefruit League action on Monday.
Cruz went 2-for-3 and connected off Seth Blair for a home run to deep right field in the second inning. It was Cruz's second homer in two games this spring.
Reynolds provided a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning. Quinn Priester, Pittsburgh’s first round selection in the 2019 draft, made his 2022 spring debut and pitched two scoreless innings.
Jamie Ritchie was Pittsburgh's starting catcher and reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a hit by pitch. Yoshi Tsustugo doubled and scored a run. Cody Bolton struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.