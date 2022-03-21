Towering Pirates shortstop Cruz aiming for big league spot

FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (61) celebrates with Ben Gamel, rear, and Michael Perez (5) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run, his first in the Major Leagues, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Towering Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is hoping to turn last fall's cameo into a full-time job in the major leagues. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is considered a linchpin of Pittsburgh's rebuilding process and he showed flashes of what could be during a late-season call-up last fall.

 Gene J. Puskar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Oneil Cruz homered for the second time and Bryan Reynolds drove in three runs with a triple to help the Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in Grapefruit League action on Monday.

Cruz went 2-for-3 and connected off Seth Blair for a home run to deep right field in the second inning. It was Cruz's second homer in two games this spring.

Reynolds provided a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning. Quinn Priester, Pittsburgh’s first round selection in the 2019 draft, made his 2022 spring debut and pitched two scoreless innings.

Jamie Ritchie was Pittsburgh's starting catcher and reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a hit by pitch. Yoshi Tsustugo doubled and scored a run. Cody Bolton struck out two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning.

