FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (61) celebrates with Ben Gamel, rear, and Michael Perez (5) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run, his first in the Major Leagues, off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Towering Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is hoping to turn last fall's cameo into a full-time job in the major leagues. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is considered a linchpin of Pittsburgh's rebuilding process and he showed flashes of what could be during a late-season call-up last fall.