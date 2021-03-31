The stage might be somewhat different this year, but a city hockey rivalry will continue on Thursday night with a title at stake at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Top-seeded and undefeated Bishop McCort Catholic (15-0-0) will play second-seeded Westmont Hilltop (14-2-0) at 8 p.m. for the Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship.
“We should be ready,” said Bishop McCort forward Demian Tychenko, who scored four goals in a 6-1 semifinal round victory over fourth-seeded Forest Hills on Tuesday. “We’re going to get some rest. We’re going to get some right food. I think we’re going to be good. If we do what coach says, I think we’re going to be all right.”
The Crimson Crushers joined the Laurel Mountain Hockey League this season after a long and distinguished run in the PIHL. Bishop McCort won five state championships during a six-season span in the 1990s.
Westmont Hilltop continues to skate in the PIHL, but the Hilltoppers also have competed in the local LMHL for several seasons.
The Crushers and Hilltoppers have had a memorable rivalry for decades, with classic games played in the Penguin Cup playoffs over the years as well as the former tradition of the once hugely popular Thanksgiving week game.
Now, the teams have taken the rivalry to the LMHL final.
“I think it’s taken a little bit of the season with the (COVID-19 related) breaks, and everybody else has dealt with the breaks also, but we’ve finally come around,” Westmont Hilltop coach Don Lamison said after a 4-1 victory over Hollidaysburg in Tuesday’s semifinal. “They always say this is when you want to be playing your best hockey, and we are.”
Westmont used a four-goal second period to pull away from the Golden Tigers and played solid defense while limiting Hollidaysburg to 17 shots on goal.
“I feel like my team can get it done,” said Westmont forward Gavin Hockenberry, who had two goals against the Tigers on Tuesday. “We’ve just got to play as a team and get the job done.”
Bishop McCort scored 110 goals while allowing only 12 during 13 regular-season games.
The Crushers handed Westmont its only two losses – 6-3 on March 17 and 4-2 on Jan. 5. Westmont scored 93 goals and allowed 24 during the season.
“We’ve just got to be ready Thursday,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said. “That’s what you want. You couldn’t ask for anything more. It will be great for the area to have a good game in the arena. We’ve got to come ready to play. They’re a solid team.”
Westmont Hilltop has five players with 20 or more points during the regular season: Aiden Rice (14-13-27); Kobe Rickabaugh (12-15-27); Anthony Marano (11-13-24); Nicholas Rozich (13-10-23); and Colin Gorman (7-14-21). Goaltender Ian Amaranto was 7-2-0 with a 1.89 goals against average and .917 save percentage during the regular season.
Bishop McCort is led by Adis Ultanbekov’s 38 goals and 66 regular-season points. Other scoring leaders during the season were: Tychenko (28-21-49); Matt Ribblett (8-17-25); Ben Berkebile (15-9-24); Lukas Cascino (9-15-24); and Ilia Zhdanov (7-13-20). Goaltender Nikita Volski was 14-0-0 with a 0.86 goals against average and .944 save percentage during the regular season.
“It’s April in hockey season,” Bradley said. “At that time of the year you’ve got to be ready to go, answer the bell and execute.”
