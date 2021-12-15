Bishop McCort Catholic standout wrestler Erik Gibson signed a letter of intent and peered to a future in the Ivy League on Wednesday afternoon at the Osborne Street school.
Gibson, who said he will not wrestle during his final season at Bishop McCort, preferred to look at the upside of a stellar career rather than what might have been had he not lost his junior and senior seasons.
“I think it’s definitely a step forward in life,” Gibson said after sharing in his signing ceremony with his parents, siblings, teammates and coach/uncle Bill Bassett.
“People always talk about the negatives. But this could be a positive, getting me ready for the next life on my own.”
Gibson said Cornell, a NCAA Division I program, projects him as a 157-pounder at the college level.
He had been ranked No. 1 in the state at 152 pounds last scholastic season, but was ruled ineligible for the PIAA Tournament after transferring to Bishop McCort Catholic from Forest Hills High School, where he was a two-time state placewinner as a freshman and sophomore.
This season, Bishop McCort Catholic was put on probation by District 6 and handed other sanctions, including a postseason ban for the wrestling team and a two-year suspension of Bassett.
“Last year, I didn’t get to wrestle. This year is gone, too,” Gibson said. “I basically will just train with everyone, getting them ready. I’m going to be there for them because they’ve been there for me.
“All of my coaches, all of my family, talk to me making sure I’m doing OK mentally,” Gibson added. “It’s been rough, but just being able to have them in my corner, keeping me ready and keeping me excited to get to the next level is really important. It means a lot to me and I want to thank all of them.”
Gibson was a double All-American at the U.S. Marines Corps Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, in July. He achieved the feat in both Greco-Roman and freestyle.
His championship resume also includes two outstanding wrestler awards at the District 6 tournament, his reaching the state semifinals as a freshman at 138 pounds and as a sophomore at 145 with the Rangers. He finished third as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore after an injury forced him to forfeit his final two bouts.
Gibson ranked first in the state for three years and was fifth in the nation.
“The support I’ve had throughout the years with my friends and family, they’ve always been there no matter what,” Gibson said. “If I lose, if I win, they’re always there to keep my head up and keep me wanting to go on to the next level.”
The next level will include a stay in Ithaca, New York, home of the Big Red wrestling program. Former Cornell wrestler Mike Grey is head coach.
“I’ve always cheered for Cornell,” Gibson said. “The wrestling community in Pennsylvania always cheers for Penn State. But I remember a couple years ago, there was a Cornell guy against a Penn State guy in the finals. I rooted for the Cornell guy and they all looked at me like I was crazy.
“The day I was able to be recruited, I got a message (from Cornell) at 12:01 in the morning. I could tell they definitely wanted me. They were my No. 1 school and I felt like I couldn’t pass this up.”
Gibson committed to Cornell in June 2020.
“It’s in the Ivy League and academics are very important to me,” Gibson said. “Without good grades, I can’t wrestle in college. I’m going to Cornell for academics and wrestling. It’s important to me and I’m looking forward to it.”
He is the son of John and Ashley Miller of South Fork.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
