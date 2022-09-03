Big Valley Invitational
REEDSVILLE, Pa. – The Forest Hills girls and Westmont Hilltop boys cross country teams each won titles at Saturday's Big Valley Invitational.
Forest Hills claimed the Class 2A team crown and finished third overall. Senior Delaney Dumm won gold. Sam Papcunik (second), Danielle Dumm (fourth) and Laura Montag (eighth) produced quality points in the top eight. Delaney Dumm earned two PIAA silver medals at the 2022 track and field championships in the 1600- and 3200-meter races.
Bedford finished in second place in Class 2A. Meah Eshelman (fourth), Avrey Weaverling (fifth) and Jaelyn Edwards (10th) each medaled.
Westmont Hilltop earned the Class 1A team title.
Forest Hills finished second in Class 2A. Josh Morrison (fifth) and Tyler Caron (sixth) earned top-10 finishes. Bedford took third in Class 2A.
In the junior high race, Forest Hills' Bella Ascherl (second), Easton Gramling (fourth) and Bella Carpenter (sixth) all medaled.
Bear Mountain River Run
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Portage junior Alex Chobany finished in 18th place at Saturday's 24th annual Bear Mountain River Run.
Chobany clocked a time of 21:18.6.
In the junior high race, Portage's Josephine White took fourth and Portage's Nolan Westover ended up in 10th place.
