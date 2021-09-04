Dumm wins gold
In Reedsville, Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm crossed the finish line in 18:52 to claim the Big Valley Invitational title on Saturday.
Westmont Hilltop senior Julia Dill finished in ninth place overall with a time of 20:10. Forest Hills junior Danielle Dumm took 10th place overall, third in Class 2A.
Other area runners in the top 25 were Bedford junior Jessica Dibert (21:02, 14th place), Bedford sophomore Avrey Weaverling (21:34, 20th), Westmont Hilltop senior Avery Admire (21:48, 23rd) and Bedford junior Meah Eshelman (22:01, 25th).
Forest Hills took fourth place overall with 158 points, followed by Bedford's 161 points.
In the boys race, Bedford senior Nate Scritchfield (17:39, 23rd place), Penn Cambria sophomore Josh Stolarski (17:41, 24th), Westmont Hilltop junior Derek George (18:02, 29th) were the top area finishers.
Portage girls make history
In Lock Haven, the Portage Area High School girls cross country team finished in third place at Saturday's 23rd annual Bear Mountain River Run to earn the first team award in program history. The Mustangs racked up 142 points.
Portage senior Lauren Shaffer finished in third place with a time of 18:48.1. Shaffer, a two-time District 6 champion and 2018 PIAA silver medalist in cross country, finished behind a pair of Wilson seniors in Caryn Rippey (18:12.5) and Katie Dallas (18:14.6).
Portage sophomore Alex Chobany took ninth place with a time of 21:04. Sophomore Ashlyn Hudak (22:47), sophomore Cami Burkett (23:39.7) and sophomore Jenna Burkett (24:39.3) rounded out the scoring lineup.
Wilson earned gold with 36 points. Punxsutawney was second with 135 points.
