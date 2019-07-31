Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and AAABA Tournament baseball will converge during the event’s 75th anniversary next week.
Thanks to the efforts of local businessman Mike Migut and his family and Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze, an authentic autographed Sidney Crosby jersey with a commemorative AAABA 75th anniversary label sewn inside will be part of a fundraiser for the tournament.
“We thought it would be something different to celebrate their 75th,” said Migut, whose family operates Valley Printing on Main Street. “It’s hockey, but sports fans are sports fans. Anything to help the Oldtimers out. They’ve always been a great draw to the city.”
The No. 87 Penguins jersey includes Crosby’s autograph on the numbers and includes the official label with Heinze’s name and signature indicating the jersey is authentic. The label states, “Authentic Game Jersey of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 75th Annual AAABA, All American Amateur Baseball Association 2019 Tournament.” The Penguins logo is on one side and the AAABA Tournament 75th anniversary logo on the other.
“That’s one of a kind,” Migut said. “That has to go through Dana Heinze and through the Pens organization. Having that one there, whoever gets it, there’s not another jersey like this.”
Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association President George Arcurio III said sports fans will have an opportunity to make donations to a raffle held during the early portion of the tournament with a drawing set possibly during Tuesday’s night game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We’re going to meet (Thursday) and our plan is to put the jersey near the table that will have the new 75 years of AAABA book (”A Diamond In Johnstown”) for sale,” Arcurio said of The Tribune-Democrat’s new book highlighting the tournament’s history. “It’s a one-of-a-kind with the label on the inside. Dana Heinze really did a great job on this and we appreciate all he has done. It’s a one-of-a-kind, 75th-anniversary item. It is a souvenir to be remembered for life.”
Heinze, a Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer who has been part of four Stanley Cup-champion teams, is known for helping his hometown’s sports teams and their fans.
“With Dana, it’s anything to help the hometown,” Migut said. “He knows how much AAABA means to the town and he knows the relationship I have with the AAABA and the Arcurio family. He was eager to help out.”
A Westmont Hilltop High School graduate and former Johnstown Chiefs equipment manager, Heinze has fond memories of the AAABA Tournament.
“It’s huge for the city. I remember as a kid, this was the exciting time,” Heinze said. “Everybody went down to the Point Stadium. Opening night was a spectacle, packed. I remember all the way back to Dr. Walker, Pepsi and Coke. My parents took me all the time. We did that every year. It’s a fantastic event. To see that it’s still going is awesome.”
