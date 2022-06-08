The margin in Wednesday’s Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League contest between perennial powers Martella’s Pharmacy and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors was razor thin at Roxbury Park.
After gaining its first lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, Paul Carpenter (3-0) made a crucial play in the field in the sixth and kept Martella’s off the scoreboard in the first matchup of the season between the two clubs.
In the seventh, right-hander Jacob Bazala was able to induce a double-play groundball to finish a complete game as Paul Carpenter hung on for a 3-2 triumph.
“It’s always tight with us and Martella’s,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “One big thing about playing at Roxbury is one big hit or one bad play can cost you a game.
“We battled. We rode our pitcher out there for 96-plus pitches. He gutted it out and threw a gem.”
Despite outhitting Paul Carpenter 7-5, Martella’s made a couple ill-timed mistakes to fall to 3-4 on the season.
“I think we did a great job of battling against a fantastic pitcher (Bazala) tonight,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “An outstanding effort on his part, he really grinded out this win.
“I think we lost this game mentally tonight, and not physically with our approaches at the plate. We had a breakdown on the bases.”
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Paul Carpenter’s Connor Bannias walked and advanced to second base on a throwing error attempting to pick him off at first. Aiden Dunlap dropped in an RBI single to left field.
“I’ll take the blame for having our outfielder too deep against a batter we didn’t want him deep on,” Pfeil said.
After a passed ball, Zach Seaman followed with an RBI single to right-center field as the Capital Advisors, who went 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position, led 3-2 for the first time.
A critical juncture in the game occurred in the top of the sixth inning.
Martella’s Jared Dowey and Jake Felton singled to begin the frame.
On Felton’s single to right field, Seaman rifled a throw to shortstop Lucca Baccari at second base to catch Dowey too far off the bag for the first out.
“I think it puts us in a great situation to at least tie the game, if not take the lead there and build some momentum,” Pfeil said.
Brycen Rearick followed with a single. Bryce McCleester walked with two outs to load the bases, but Bazala escaped by getting a foul out along the first-base line.
“Looking back at it, it was big because the next kid got a hit,” Bazala said. “It could have changed the whole inning without that out. It helped a lot. I think it was a very head’s-up play.”
Martella’s, which went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, threatened in the seventh. Zach Ramach, who went 2-for-2 with two doubles, was hit by a pitch. A throwing error to second base on a fielder’s choice put two runners on with one out. Dowey hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to end the contest.
“We had a little error right before that,” said Bazala, a rising sophomore at Mercyhurst.
“I looked back and said, ‘We’re fine. We’re going to roll another one.’ The next batter, it just happened. It was perfect.”
Martella’s scored first in the third. Ramach hit a book-rule RBI double to left to score Brendon Bair.
In the bottom of the third, Bannias launched a 1-1 pitch from Matt Mosholder well over the left-field fence. The homer came one offering after Ramach gunned down Jace Cappellinni at second base on a steal attempt.
“Anytime the bottom of the order produces, you have a big chance of winning the ballgame,” Sheriff said. “It’s always good to see our No. 8 hitter hit the bomb.”
Bannias and Dunlap, No. 8 and 9 in the order, respectively, drove in two of Paul Carpenter’s runs.
Felton (2-for-3) tomahawked a high fastball over the right-field fence to give Martella’s a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Bazala struck out six batters over seven innings and allowed one earned run.
Mosholder punched out four batters and permitted three runs over 42/3 innings. Troy Emert fanned four batters over the final 11/3 innings.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
