Two versatile quarterbacks earned Point Stadium Award monthly nominations in October and November, while a game-changing touchdown reception and a pick-six interception took Play of the Month honors as the 2019 schedule concluded at the venue now known as Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Greater Johnstown Middle School eighth grader Jonathan Updyke earned the October Point Stadium nomination based on his six-touchdown game in a 44-0 victory over Bishop McCort Catholic in a junior high game on Oct. 3. Updyke rushed for 230 yards and produced five TD runs of 60, 50, 50, 40 and 30 yards. He added more than 100 passing yards and a score.
Bishop McCort Catholic senior quarterback Will Miller earned the November Point Stadium nomination based on his performance in the Crimson Crushers’ 28-0 victory over Glendale in a District 6 Class A playoff game on Nov. 1.
Miller carried 11 times for 124 rushing yards and two TDs. He averaged 11.3 yards a carry. Miller also had nine tackles, with eight solo stops, as the Crushers advanced in the 6-A playoffs.
Chestnut Ridge High School sophomore Matt Whysong took October Point Stadium Play of the Month honors for his touchdown reception against Bishop McCort Catholic on Oct. 11.
Whysong wrestled away the ball from a Bishop McCort defender who was in position to make an interception that might have sealed the game for the Crushers, who led 14-0.
Instead, Whysong’s touchdown reception made it 14-7 with 7:04 remaining. Chestnut Ridge eventually tied the game and won 21-14 in overtime after another Whysong touchdown catch.
Bishop McCort Catholic junior defensive back Amir Ortega-Andrews earned November Play of the Month for an interception he returned for a touchdown in District 6-A playoff win over Glendale on Nov. 1. Ortega-Andrews jumped an Ethan Cavalet pass and returned the ball 38 yards for a touchdown that set a 28-0 final score.
The Point Stadium Award nominees join previous monthly winners: Pitt-Johnstown baseball player Zach Zinn (March); Pitt-Johnstown pitcher Braxton Roxby (April); Bishop McCort Catholic baseball player Cam Bunn (May); Martella’s Pharmacy baseball player Adam Cecere (June); Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Joel Colledge (July); Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Jake Ansell (August-baseball); Richland High School quarterback Kellan Stahl (August-football); and Cambria Heights fullback/middle linebacker/punter Tyler Trybus (September).
The Point Stadium Play of the Month previous monthly winners are: Pitt-Johnstown baseball player Scott Thompson (March); Bishop McCort Catholic baseball player Nick McGowan (April); Greater Johnstown baseball player Jairee Johnson (May); Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors baseball player Corey Fogle (June); Martella’s Pharmacy batter Jake Ansell (July); Martella’s Pharmacy pinch-hitter Omar Ward (August-baseball); Richland High School return man Trevor Tustin (August-football); and Bishop McCort Catholic tight end/middle linebacker Jake Ardary (September).
The overall Point Stadium Award and scholarship will be presented to both a spring/summer and a fall winner.
The Point Stadium Play of the Year will be presented to both a spring/summer and a fall winner.
The awards will be presented during the annual banquet, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 6 at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
