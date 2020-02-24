Tom Smith labels himself a “McCort guy.”
A conversation with the Bishop McCort Catholic principal and chief administrative officer reinforces that assessment.
On Monday, the Crimson Crushers announced that their next football coach indeed will be the “McCort guy.”
The Bishop McCort Catholic High School Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Saturday to name Smith as head football coach. He will replace Brian Basile, who briefly retired from the post before accepting the head coaching position at Somerset High School earlier this month.
“I am a little bit emotional, to be honest. It means a lot to me and my family,” Smith said during a telephone interview after the news was announced on social media. “My girls, my wife – my kids are McCort kids. I’m a McCort guy. My wife has been converted to being a McCort person.
“They understand my love for this school and this football program. When the opportunity opened, they all reached out to me and said, ‘Dad, you don’t have a choice. This is what you wanted to do your whole life. You’re going to do it and we’re going to support you.’”
Smith has 27 years of coaching experience.
The 49-year-old had been an assistant coach under Basile the past three seasons, a stretch in which the Crimson Crushers went 19-18. Bishop McCort Catholic was 6-6 this past season.
“I have an appreciation of all the things that have been done in this program the last three years,” said Smith, a 1989 graduate of Bishop McCort High School. “But I also have a vision to get back to some of the things that need to be built stronger over time. We are a faith-based program built upon sportsmanship and love for one another. We’re going to be 100 miles per hour and we’ll knock you to the ground in between the whistles, but we’ll offer you a hand to help you back up after the whistle.”
Smith was an all-state defensive lineman under former coach Buster Wellek at Bishop McCort, where he overcame doubters who discounted him because he was 5-foot-6 and weighed 150 pounds.
At St. Francis College – then a NCAA Division III program – Smith had a program-best 24 career sacks as a three-year starter. He was part of St. Francis’ 1992 team that went 8-2-1.
Smith said even Sports Illustrated inquired about his size for an item in the popular magazine. “I was the smallest defensive lineman in the country,” Smith said.
His heart and determination loomed much larger.
“This school and this program mean so much to me as a person,” Smith said. “What the coaches at Bishop McCort did for me as a student, they looked at me and saw more than a 5-foot-6, 150-pound player. They told me I could be a college football player.”
Smith served as an assistant coach at Richland High School under Brandon Bailey. As defensive coordinator he was part of a Rams District 6 championship. Smith also was at Richland for the Rams’ first win over Bishop McCort in 48 years.
At Greater Johnstown High School, he was an assistant coach on two district championship squads led by former coach Tony Penna Jr.
Smith also coached wrestling at Richland High and was in the corner as Rams standout John Rizzo won three state championships.
With Rizzo as head coach at Bishop McCort and Smith as an assistant coach, Crimson Crushers wrestler Anthony Walters won a state title in 2018.
“I’ve known Tom Smith since he was a student-teacher back in the old days at the Windber School District,” Bishop McCort Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco said. “I’ve always been impressed with Tom Smith’s work ethic and his passion for young people. For Tom, it’s not just about coaching football. It’s about helping young people do positive things with their lives.
“I’m excited moving forward in a very positive way,” DeMarco added. “I really don’t think we’re going to miss a beat. I think Tom is going to put together an amazing support staff around him.”
