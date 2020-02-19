Bishop McCort Catholic used a three-goal second period to beat Norwin 5-2 and clinch the PIHL Class A Southeast Division regular-season crown on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Adis Ultanbekov had two goals and an assist, and Nikita Zapolski had a goal and two assists for the Crimson Crushers, who are 16-2-1 with 33 points in the division. Bishop McCort Catholic won its eighth consecutive game.
Second-place Norwin slipped to 14-4-1 with 29 points.
Each team has one game remaining. Bishop McCort will play rival Westmont Hilltop on Feb. 25 at 1st Summit Arena.
Will Miller and Ben Berkebile each had a goal and an assist for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Goaltender Cole Bradley stopped 26 of 28 shots.
Logan Marsalko and Logan Fear each had goals for Norwin.
