Adis Ultanbekov

Bishop McCort’s Adis Ultanbekov celebrates scoring the game’s first goal during a PIHL game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Jan.28, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Bishop McCort Catholic used a three-goal second period to beat Norwin 5-2 and clinch the PIHL Class A Southeast Division regular-season crown on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Adis Ultanbekov had two goals and an assist, and Nikita Zapolski had a goal and two assists for the Crimson Crushers, who are 16-2-1 with 33 points in the division. Bishop McCort Catholic won its eighth consecutive game.

Second-place Norwin slipped to 14-4-1 with 29 points.

Each team has one game remaining. Bishop McCort will play rival Westmont Hilltop on Feb. 25 at 1st Summit Arena.

Will Miller and Ben Berkebile each had a goal and an assist for Bishop McCort Catholic.

Goaltender Cole Bradley stopped 26 of 28 shots.

Logan Marsalko and Logan Fear each had goals for Norwin.

Tags

Recommended for you