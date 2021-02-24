Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior cheerleaders Reagan Phillips and Ellie Ocelus each celebrated their commitments to NCAA Division I programs Penn State University and the University of Oklahoma, respectively, during a ceremony on Wednesday.
“Reagan and I have always had the dream of going to a big D1 school, and having that come true today is awesome,” said Ocelus, who has been with the Crimson Crushers varsity program for three years.
The duo has been a part of three District 6 team championships, two PIAA state titles and two UCA National High School Cheerleading championships in Orlando, Florida.
The Crimson Crushers will begin District 6 competition on March 13, with state and national events to follow.
“That makes us have five at Division I-A schools right now, which is really an accomplishment for such a small school and such a small town,” said Bishop McCort Catholic cheerleading coach John Walker, referring to two former Crimson Crushers currently cheering at Ohio State University in the Big Ten and one at St. Francis University. “We’re very proud of these girls and we wish them the best.”
Ocelus will join the Sooners program in Norman, Oklahoma.
“I really fell in love with the campus, the big game day and the highly competitive cheer program that they have,” Ocelus said.
She also has been a standout cheerleader in the Turner’s All-Star program for eight years. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
Phillips, who is the daughter of Richard and Tisha Phillips, soon will be part of the “We Are” chant in Happy Valley.
“I’ve waited for this day for so long,” Phillips said. “I prepared myself cheering with the McCort team for 12 years now. My coaches and my teammates have supported me so much and prepared me for this next chapter of life.
“As for Penn State, it’s always been a dream to cheer in front of 110,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. Their competitive atmosphere is also a good suit for my abilities and skills.”
Phillips is president of the Bishop McCort Class of 2021 and a member of the National Honor Society. She competed in the Outstanding Young Women Scholarship Program.
“Coming onto the team freshman year, not knowing anything about nationals, and going to nationals my first year and winning was a great memory,” Phillips said. “Then, coming back the next year and winning again. Two different divisions, which is very hard to do.”
The daughter of Mike and Samantha Kozak, Ocelus pointed to the titles and the intangibles as being a special part of the cheerleading experience.
“Some of the best memories were winning nationals in 2018 and winning states in 2020,” she said. “I think McCort cheer has taught me a lot about cheerleading over the years. More than that it’s been more of a life lesson kind of thing. I think they’ve really prepared me in the right ways to go to college.”
