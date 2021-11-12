WINGATE – “Stud.”
That was the one word that Bald Eagle Area coach Jesse Nagle used to describe Forest Hills running back Damon Crawley.
Nagle went on to say that he felt Crawley was the best athlete in District 6, no matter what classification.
“Any field, anywhere, he’s the best player on the field in this area no question,” Nagle said.
Crawley set Forest Hills’ all-time single-season rushing yards mark in a 49-20 rout of the Eagles at Alumni Stadium in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals on Friday night.
The senior had 21 carries for 269 yards and five rushing touchdowns – three alone in the third quarter. Crawley now has 2,532 rushing yards on the season.
He added another score through the air as well.
“Unbelievable,” Crawley said.
“I thank my linemen so much because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be able to do what I do. They created the holes for me and I just went. Everything I do for the linemen and the team, I’m just happy for them, for everything they do for me.”
Rangers coach Justin Myers said his game plan all year long was to focus on his team’s running game.
Myers’ squad finished with 362 yards rushing on 48 carries.
Much as Crawley said, Myers knows that it takes a team effort to accomplish what they did after starting the season at 2-5.
“We have a big line up front. We have four capable running backs,” Myers said. “Like Damon said, it’s all about the offensive linemen and the guys around him. That’s why Damon has what he has. Without Easton Toth, Nick Caddy, Colten Danel and Brady Christ running the ball, we don’t win the game tonight.
“They made some key runs for us that opened up holes for Damon as well in our offense.”
Forest Hills fell behind 7-0 early, but was able to tie the game up with 1:12 left in the first quarter. Crawley capped off an eight-play drive that was nothing but running plays with a 3-yard score.
Just before the first half came to an end, the Rangers took over the lead, which they wouldn’t give up. Crawley scored on a 21-yard run that saw him break several tackles, like he did all night long, along the way.
“It was key for us to get that score before halftime,” Myers said, “to end the half at 14-7. We were getting the ball to start the second half. If we could put the ball in the endzone on the first drive, our chances were good to win the game.”
Forest Hills got the ball to start the second half, and drove right down the field for a third score from Crawley. His 40-yard run was a highlight of the drive that saw him end it with a 4-yard score.
It was 21-7 with no end in sight for the Rangers’ scoring spree.
Forest Hills’ defense forced a three-and-out on Bald Eagle Area on the ensuing drive. The Rangers had the ball at midfield and opened their drive with a 30-yard run from Caddy.
Caddy added a two-yard run, right before Crawley took the ball 23 yards untouched to give Forest Hills a 28-7 lead halfway through the third quarter.
The Eagles responded with another touchdown of their own, but the Rangers used two quick scores to hold a 42-13 with 1:14 left in third quarter. Crawley had a 3-yard score.
On Bald Eagle Area’s ensuing possession, Toth picked off an Eagles pass and returned it 65 yards for a score.
The final points of the night for Forest Hills came when Crawley connected with Jeremy Bruda on a 34-yard bomb, which made the score 49-13.
Now, the Rangers turn their focus to Richland, who pounded Bellwood-Antis 54-14. The teams will square off for the District 6 Class 2A Championship at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Friday.
“Richland is always tough. Brandon Bailey is probably one of the best, if not the best coach in our area,” Myers said. “He has turned Richland to what Forest Hills was in the past, being in the district championship every year. Our goal this year was to get back to that point, and get a chance to play them in the championship, because we know they are the standard. Our kids are excited to get there and have an opportunity to win a district championship.”
