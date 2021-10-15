SOMERSET, Pa. – Damon Crawley scored four times and rushed for 156 yards, and teammate Jake Poldiak completed all but one pass, passing for 142 yards and two scores, as the Forest Hills Rangers crushed the Somerset Golden Eagles 49-15.
Forest Hills needed just three plays to open the scoring as Crawley busted off a 60-yard run through the Golden Eagles defense to make it 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
“There were a lot of open holes all night, but on that play, I just saw a huge hole and I hit it,” Crawley said.
Forest Hills coach Justin Myers was happy for his senior running back.
“Throughout the year, we have had a lot of ups and downs,” Myers said. “We have had some games we could win and didn’t come through. Damon obviously had a great night running and with our offensive line, we have done great all year long, and tonight they really had a good push and did a great job.”
Somerset had a quick three-and-out, and after a 48-yard punt, the Rangers took the ball at their own 18-yard line.
The Rangers methodically worked the ball up the field running the ball nine straight times until Jake Poldiak found a wide-open Jeremy Burda in the middle of the end zone from 29 yards out to increase the Rangers’ lead to 14-0.
The second quarter began with the Rangers getting the ball back after another Somerset three-and-out, and this time Crawley punched it in from 4 yards away.
A long pass from Poldiak to Nick Caddy on the Rangers’ next possession moved the ball over midfield, and Crawley added his third touchdown by running untouched through the Golden Eagle defense.
The next Somerset possession brought a mock cheer from the home crowd, as with 5:15 left in the half, the Golden Eagles finally got a first down on a Spencer Marteeny run as he dragged the Ranger defenders on his back over the line to gain. Unfortunately for Somerset, the drive stalled after quarterback Lane Lambert was sacked to force another punt.
The Rangers needed only three plays to find the end zone again as Poldiak hit Caddy from 20 yards out to make it 35-0.
Disaster struck the Somerset offense as they went to their bag of tricks on the next drive as a halfback pass attempt from Hemminger was intercepted downfield and returned for what looked like a score, but a block in the back placed the ball at the Somerset 33-yard line to wipe away the touchdown.
That didn’t matter to the Rangers, who scored on their first offensive play as Crawley added his fourth touchdown, pushing the Rangers lead to 42-0.
The Rangers defense had a dominant showing in the first half, holding the Golden Eagles to under 10 yards and only two first downs.
Somerset once again was three and out to start the second half, but the Golden Eagles defense forced a fumble on the ensuing Rangers possession to hand the ball back to the offense.
With the running clock now in effect, Somerset finally had some life as Hemminger broke free for a 42-yard run down inside the Ranger two-yard line.
A few plays later Spencer Marteeny brock the ice for Somerset with a one-yard score making it 42-7.
The final quarter saw the Rangers go to their younger players, and both teams added a score to set the final at 49-15.
At 3-5, Forest Hills has three losses by a combined total of seven points and could just as easily be 6-2, but the Rangers will need wins over Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown to make the playoffs.
“I think coming off a win will help us out next week against Penn Cambria,” Crawley said. “Quarterback Jake Poldiak, had a really good game and for a sophomore he is coming along great, and I think we will be ready for next week.”
Somerset will look to rebound next week at home against Central Cambria.
“We knew they were a lot better team than their record showed,” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “We could not get our freshman quarterback (Lane Lambert) anytime tonight, and we wanted to throw the ball more. We need to stay positive and keep working. Our seniors have two more chapters in their book that they want to write, and I know they will want to finish strong.”
