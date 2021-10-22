CRESSON, Pa. – After dropping to a 2-5 record through seven games, Forest Hills knew it would need to win its final three contests to secure a berth in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
The Rangers, sticking to their bread and butter with running back Damon Crawley, powered over Somerset last week, and delivered an encore performance against Penn Cambria.
The senior rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns, as Forest Hills held down the strong Penn Cambria offense 29-7 in a rain-soaked contest on Friday night.
“We came out playing Ranger smash-mouth football,” Crawley said. “It was just ground and pound. We really needed this win to get into the playoffs, and we really wanted this game. We came out and did what we had to do.”
Forest Hills had lost three of its contests this season by a combined seven points, including a two-point defeat at the hands of Westmont Hilltop and a one-point loss to Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Rangers (4-5) are now poised to secure a playoff berth, and will need to defeat Greater Johnstown in their final regular season game next week to do so.
“We had some games earlier in the season that we thought we should’ve won, but we didn’t,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “That’s a part of playing in the Laurel Highlands. We told our kids what’s at stake, we have to win these last three games, and now we have two out of three. We can’t lay down against Johnstown though, we have to come out and be ready to play.”
With the weather greatly affecting Friday’s contest, both teams were forced to turn their offensive game plans to the ground, which did not deter the Rangers.
Crawley opened the scoring with an 82-yard touchdown run on Forest Hills’ first drive of the game. After Penn Cambria took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Garrett Harrold, the Rangers outscored the Panthers 22-0 for the remainder of the game.
Crawley recorded scoring runs of 34, 4 and 1 yards, while adding a two-point conversion. He also tallied Forest Hills’ lone pass completion of the game, a 46-yard seam route to Jeremy Burda to set up his first of two touchdowns in the third quarter.
“I have to give credit to the line, without them I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Crawley said. “It’s awesome being a workhorse and helping us win games, but the line is the biggest piece. I think we have the best run game in the league, no doubt.”
For Penn Cambria, which has been a pass-dominant offense for a majority of the season, the adjustments didn’t go so smoothly for the Panthers.
Harrold, who entered the game with over 1,000 passing yards on the season, completed just 5 of 13 passes for 22 yards, while being intercepted by Burda in the third quarter.
Through three frames, Harrold was 2 of 6 passing for minus-4 yards. Overall, the Panthers allowed three sacks and committed eight penalties for 75 yards.
“I thought we did some good things running the ball in the first half, we just gave up too many big plays on defense,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We had a couple opportunities, too, to make a big play on offense, but we had a couple setbacks. We showed were able to move the ball on the ground when we needed, we just didn’t have it tonight.”
The Panthers had less than three minutes of possession in the third quarter, which led the Rangers to their final two scores and setting the eventual final.
Harrold finished with 15 carries for 104 yards, while Zach Grove tallied 50 yards on 19 attempts.
“I’m an offensive guy, and I don’t talk a lot about it sometimes, but our defense is amazing,” Myers said. “Since the second half of the Westmont game, our varsity has given up seven points. We played tough against a great quarterback like Garrett Harrold, and I’m definitely proud of the performance.”
Penn Cambria (5-4) has now dropped three consecutive games, and four of the last five overall, after starting the season with four straight wins.
The Panthers will also look to secure a playoff berth in Class 3A when they travel to Chestnut Ridge next Friday.
“We’re not going to let one game define our season,” Felus said. “Our kids are resilient and battle-tested. They know what to play for. We have a 1-0 mentality right now. I have a lot of respect for coach (Max) Shoemaker and his program. It’s going to be two good football teams going at each other, that both have a lot to play for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.