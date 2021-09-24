NEW PARIS, Pa. – Damon Crawley rushed for 320 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries as Forest Hills built an early two-touchdown advantage, squandered the lead, then showed resilience in a wild 42-35 victory at Chestnut Ridge on Friday.
“Our front five did awesome on offense,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “They were amazing. Damon had some huge holes to run through. Damon was being Damon tonight. He wanted it. He had the ball and he was able to put some big touchdowns in for us.”
“Our defense really stepped up in the second half,” Myers said. “They gave up seven points in the second half up until the last drive. They gave us a chance to win the ballgame.”
Forest Hills improved to 2-3 to snap a three-game losing streak that included a couple close games and near misses. Chestnut Ridge fell to 2-3.
“The line was blocking well tonight and created a lot of big holes for me to run through,” Crawley said.
“I saw the holes there, so I hit them. I saw the open field and I took off. The next thing you know, I was in the end zone. I thank the line for this game tonight and helping run for 300-some yards tonight. A big thanks to the O-line.”
The Rangers’ Jeremy Burda caught three passes for 123 yards and a score.
“Give a lot of credit to Forest Hills. They came ready to play,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We were somewhat lethargic and didn’t take care of business. I think we dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t get out of it.”
“Forest Hills came ready to play and took it to us. Their ground attack was overpowering.”
Chestnut Ridge quarterback Nate Whysong also had a monster game. He carried 12 times for 122 yards and four touchdowns, and he completed 15 of 20 passes for 88 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Trailing 14-0 after Crawley touchdown runs of 3 and 65 yards, the Lions struck back. Whysong’s 1-yard run with 10:32 left in the second quarter and Ben Whisker’s extra-point cut the deficit in half.
But Forest Hills answered with another Crawley touchdown from 58 yards less than a minute later to reestablish a two-score advantage.
Whysong’s 5-yard scoring run pulled Chestnut Ridge within 21-14 with 6:15 remaining in the first half.
Once again, Forest Hills quickly countered the score to lead 28-14. This time, Burda caught a 76-yard pass from Jacob Poldiak and Nolan Cabala made the extra point.
Chestnut Ridge – and Whysong – produced the next two touchdowns. The first came on a 28-yard run that cut the Rangers’ lead to 28-21 with 5:32 left in the half.
Whysong’s 20-yard dash tied the game at 28-all early in the third quarter.
Forest Hills retook the lead with back-to-back scores on Crawley runs of 14 and 35 yards in the third quarter.
With 1:12 remaining in the game, Trevor Weyandt caught a 15-yard touchdown pass by Whysong, and Whisker’s extra point pulled the Lions within 42-35.
