SIDMAN – Damon Crawley and the Forest Hills seniors had an especially memorable final home game on Friday.
Crawley rushed for 232 yards on 19 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He also passed the 2,000-yard mark for the season early in the first quarter.
The defense also controlled the Greater Johnstown offense as the Rangers ran away with a 56-14 home victory.
“The senior class has been amazing,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We challenged them this year to get back to this point, and go to the playoffs, and I think we are there. We have had ups and downs, but the seniors have never wavered. They did everything we asked them to do.”
Crawley came into the game needing 149 yards to surpass 2,000 yards for the season. He opened the scoring on a 54-yard touchdown scamper on the first play from scrimmage. Crawley amassed 154 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
His 20-yard run in the final minute of the opening quarter pushed him over the milestone.
“It’s very special to get a win on senior night, and now we are headed to the playoffs,” said Crawley. “We’re just building momentum to go to the playoffs. Senior night was awesome. Getting 2,000 yards, I couldn’t have done it without my offensive linemen. If it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t accomplish anything.”
The Rangers relied on those linemen for most of the first half. The Rangers scored on their first six possessions without throwing a pass. In addition to the 1-yard scoring drive by Crawley on their first possession, Forest Hills had scoring drives of 42 yards in four plays, 40 yards in two plays, 30 yards in two plays, 45 yards in four plays and 31 yards in two plays.
In addition to his 54-yard scoring run, he added touchdown runs of 4, 35 and 21 yards.
Brady Christ added a 10-yard touchdown scamper and Colten Danel rumbled 5 yards for another score.
While their offense was dominating the Trojans, the Forest Hills defense also had a strong showing.
They pitched a shutout in the first half, keeping Greater Johnstown off the scoreboard. They stopped the Trojans numerous times on fourth downs, setting up short fields for their offense. They added a safety on a punt snap by the Trojans that went out of the end zone.
All of this added up to a 44-0 Rangers lead late in the first half.
Easton Toth darted in from seven yards out to give the Rangers a 50-0 halftime lead.
With the big lead, Crawley did not carry the ball again in the second half. However, he netted 232 yards on 11 carries, including four touchdown runs. The only negatives for Crawley were a fumble on the Rangers second drive that Greater Johnstown recovered, and missing a drop kick extra point that clanged off the right upright.
“Damon is a phenomenal running back,” Myers said. “He’s a once in a coaching lifetime running back. Our offensive line does such a great job, and he hits those holes, and he’s gone. We are real appreciative of him and all of the seniors, and everything they have done this year.”
Greater Johnstown scored on two touchdown passes from Anthony Atwood to Tavion Thomas, and Derek Fyock added a 15-yard touchdown rumble for the Rangers to set the final at 56-14.
The Trojans’ season comes to an end with a record of 0-10. The 5-5 Rangers will do something that only their senior class has done, prepare for a playoff game.
“We are real excited,” Myers said. “An opportunity to go to playoffs, whoever we play, we play. These kids are excited. They are hungry. It’s been three years since we have been in the playoffs here at Forest Hills, and we are looking forward to it.”
