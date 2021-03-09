PHILIPSBURG – With one flick of the wrist, Westmont Hilltop’s Dylan Craft changed the fortunes of his team, lifting the Hilltoppers to a 66-62 win over Philipsburg-Osceola Tuesday in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals.
Craft’s triple and foul in the corner clinched a championship nod for No. 3 seed Westmont Hilltop. He was fouled on the play and was forced to let teammate Alex Ray to hit the rare four-point foul opportunity. Craft had a hot hand all game long, posting five triples en route to a 19-point effort. Teammate Landon Weeks followed up with an 18-point performance.
Hilltopper Tanner Civis was a force to be reckoned with in the paint as he finished with a 17-point effort, rounding out the double-digit scoring for the victors.
“This was a great high school basketball game. I told Coach (T.J.) Anderson that. I know they lost, but there were no losers here. We had them down by 11 and they are a great team. They came back and took the lead,” Westmont coach Dave Roman Jr. said. “We have to give our kids credit, too. They showed a lot of resilience and came back. We got down three but our kids came back with clutch shots and clutch free throws and the big one at the end there.”
The Mounties were led by senior captain Ryan Whitehead, who also finished with 19 points. Teammates Jacob DeSimone and Oliver Harpster finished with 18 points and 12 points, respectively. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Jeremy Whitehead with 10.
Going into the final stanza, the Mounties led by two points, 54-52. Austin Svencer went right into the heart of the Philipsburg defense, tying it at 54. The Mounties took back the lead as they fished the ball inside to Ryan Whitehead, giving the home team back the lead.
On their next possession, the Hilltoppers went right back to attack the heart of the Philipsburg defense. This time Civis drove the ball in traffic for the bucket at 5:17 left. But with another bucket to Ryan Whitehead once again, the Mounties took back the lead once again.
Craft would give his opponent a preview of what was to come as he hit a clutch triple, giving his team back the lead for the first time since the third quarter.
It would be Ryan Whitehead once again to the rescue as he once again showed his presence in the paint to give the Mounties back the advantage at 60-59 with 4:36 left.
Showing no fear of the Mounties’ defense was Civis, who charged the paint, cutting the PO lead to one with 3:49 left.
The Mounties defense kept the Hilltoppers off the board as they got the ball down court to Jeremy Whitehead as he hit a spinning turnaround jumper, upping the lead to three, 62-59.
Again, Civis would be cool under pressure, hitting 1 of 2 from the charity stripe, knotting the game at 62. From there, both defenses took over with neither team getting a bucket for the next two minutes of play.
Both teams remained stuck at 62, until the final seconds of the contest.
Getting possession with 29 ticks left, Westmont put their plan in action. After trying to get some easy looks for its players, the Hilltoppers could not get a clear shot and had to defer to their safety net, the hands of Craft. Craft went straight up and hit nothing but net as he was fouled with just 3.6 left in the game, giving them a 65-62 lead.
With Craft laying on the floor in pain, Roman went to Ray to secure the victory.
Ray stepped up to the line and sunk the free throw, icing the game with a four-point lead.
Though the last shot by the Mounties missed, both teams walked off the court as members of an instant classic.
In the first quarter, the Hilltoppers came out with guns a blazing as they sizzled from behind the 3-point line.
The Mounties’ Ryan Whitehead started the scoring. But the Hilltoppers went right out and posted a 9-0 run. Craft highlighted the run with his first of five triples. With the run, the Mounties called a time out to regroup.
It didn’t help as the Hilltoppers crowded the middle keeping the Philipsburg big men out.
Westmont upped its lead to 12-2 on a triple by Weeks.
For the rest of the quarter, the Hilltoppers were able to keep a double-digit cushion.
When the buzzer sounded on the first quarter, Westmont held a 23-13 advantage.
The Hilltoppers continued to keep its distance in the second, outscoring Philipsburg 18-17 for the 41-30 advantage.
Despite a run by the Mounties in the third quarter, Westmont found a way to win it in grand fashion.
