The Westmont Hilltop High School girls basketball team suddenly found itself in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal round bracket on Thursday morning.
A COVID-19 situation led to fourth-seeded Cambria Heights opting out of the semifinal at undefeated, top-seeded Forest Hills as a precaution, according to LHAC Executive Director Scott Close.
“At about 11:30 this morning, Scott Close of the Laurel Highlands Conference called and informed me that Cambria Heights would not be able to play,” said Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan a few hours before Thursday’s game in Sidman. “I called our coach, Brittany Eisenhuth, and told her we had a great opportunity, and of course, she jumped at it.
“It was a little bit hectic (organizing a road trip for the team), but our girls are excited. Most importantly, we certainly hope that everybody at both Cambria Heights and Central Cambria is OK and we pray for the best outcomes.”
Cambria Heights had clinched the fourth seed with a 50-45 victory over visiting Central Cambria on Wednesday night.
Westmont Hilltop had an opportunity to advance into the conference semifinal with a win on Wednesday combined with a Highlanders loss. But the Highlanders won, and the Hilltoppers fell to Bishop McCort Catholic.
On Thursday morning, the Cambria Heights School District issued a message to parents and students via a text alert system:
“At last night’s girls basketball game, student-athletes from Cambria Heights may have been in close contact with a member of the opposing team who has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, we have had to opt out of tonight’s LHAC semifinal game at Forest Hills as we conduct contact-tracing and await (Pennsylvania) Department of Health guidance.
“Any students (and their guardians) who are deemed to have been in close contact will be notified promptly if quarantine is required.”
Third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic will travel to second-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic for Thursday’s other LHAC girls semifinal game.
The semifinal winners will play on Saturday in the LHAC championship game, currently scheduled at Central Cambria High.
