A COVID-19 situation at Penn Cambria High School led to a cancellation of Friday’s scheduled game against Richland in Cresson, according to officials at each school.
Richland, which began the week with a 4-2 record, will receive a forfeit win. Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd said she made inquiries throughout the PIAA in search of a game against another Class 2A opponent, but had no success as of Thursday evening.
Penn Cambria will receive a loss and is 5-2.
“Penn Cambria had a lack of available players,” Kidd said. “I contacted a half dozen schools. Nothing panned out. There isn’t a game. A little rest and recoup and get ready for the next week.
“They feel terribly about it and they expressed that,” she said. “No one wants the kids to go without a game. It’s a tough situation all around.”
Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus said, “We’re not playing. It’s COVID related.”
News of the cancellation came Thursday afternoon on Penn Cambria School District's Twitter account:
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-related issues, the varsity football game against Richland tomorrow (10/8/21) has been canceled.”
Later in the day, Richland Rams football posted on Twitter:
“Unfortunately, due to COVID-related issues, the varsity football game at Penn Cambria tomorrow (10/8/21) has been canceled. We attempted to find an opponent of similar school size, but have been unsuccessful thus far.”
Kidd said that if somehow the Rams found an opponent later on Thursday, the team would play. She also said that scenario seemed unlikely.
“We would rather play than not play and receive a forfeit win,” Kidd said.
Richland will play Greater Johnstown at Herlinger Field on Oct. 15. Penn Cambria will travel to Bedford in Week 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.