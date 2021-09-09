The WestPAC rivalry game between Conemaugh Township and Windber has been canceled due to a COVID-19 situation, according to officials at each school.
The game was scheduled for Friday night in Davidsville.
Conemaugh Township Athletic Director Jarod Feathers texted The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday morning: “The game is cancelled on Friday.”
Indians football coach Tony Penna Jr. and Windber coach Matt Grohal also confirmed the cancellation.
“My heart breaks for all the kids,” said Penna, whose team is 1-1. “I feel bad for all the kids in the band, the cheerleaders, all the people who are a part of Friday nights. It’s definitely a night we share.”
Grohal said Windber was attempting to find another opponent Thursday morning.
“It’s very frustrating,” Grohal said Thursday. “We as coaches, parents, schools and communities have to do better and take every precaution so that our seasons can continue.”
Penna said Conemaugh Township had 28 players at practice on Tuesday. But as of Thursday morning, the coach said 12 players were out, including eight linemen, due to either positive tests or contact tracing quarantines.
“Keeping the safety of the kids in mind, we really took a long look at this,” Penna said. “This is about who else could be infected that we don’t know about. That’s the scary thing about COVID.
“With five days (of practice and a game), who’s around who, the close nature of football and how close our boys are to each other, which we wouldn’t change for the world, we just don’t know.”
During an earlier interview for a planned Friday preview article on the game, Grohal spoke about the potential for the pandemic to disrupt what many predict will be a special season for a veteran Ramblers team that started 2-0.
“We’re all battling COVID issues. Hopefully things can get turned around,” Grohal said Wednesday night. “We’re holding our breath week to week.
“Everybody’s got to do their part. I tell our kids, you’ve got to mask up and do everything you can to make sure we can keep this season going. Coaches and parents, everybody’s got to do their part.
“I tell the kids, enjoy it,” Grohal said Wednesday. “You never know when it might end.”
