PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert will serve as keynote speaker at the 2021 Pitt kickoff luncheon on Aug. 27.
A star offensive tackle at Pitt from 1978-82 before going on to an All-Pro career with the Chicago Bears, Covert will join coach Pat Narduzzi, Athletic Director Heather Lyke and the 2021 Pitt football team's senior class at the luncheon, which will be held at the Westin in Pittsburgh.
Tickets for the luncheon are $60. A table of 10 costs $550, while a table with the Pitt head coach is $800. Doors open at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the formal program at noon.
Covert was a fixture on Pitt's punishing offensive fronts during the early 1980s. As a consensus All-American his senior season, he did not give up a single sack. The Panthers went 31-5 during Covert's three years as a starter, finishing in the nation's top 10 each season.
Covert was chosen in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft (sixth overall) by the Chicago Bears and oach Mike Ditka, a former Pitt All-American who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
With Covert as a spearhead, the Bears led the NFL in rushing four consecutive seasons from 1983-86. His teammate, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, called him "the best offensive tackle in the NFL."
Covert was a vital part of Chicago's famed 1985 team – considered one of the finest in NFL history – that went 15-1 and demolished the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, 46-10. He would play eight decorated seasons in Chicago (1983-90) and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1980s.
