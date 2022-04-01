Forest Hills High School graduate and former Seton Hill University standout Courtney Cecere was named a Basketball Ireland National League All-Star on Friday.
The former three-time District 6 girls basketball champion at Forest Hills was named to the MissQuote.ie Division 1 All-Star Team Two in Ireland.
Cecere has been overseas since the fall in her role as a Victory Scholar working toward a master’s degree in digital marketing at The National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG).
She was part of two Ireland Basketball national championships playing for the NUIG Mystics.
Her team captured the Women’s Division One National Cup with a 68-35 victory over Griffith College Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena in January. Cecere was named Most Valuable Player after collecting 15 points and 12 rebounds.
In mid-March, the Mystics defeated Ulster University 76-57 in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League final at the National Basketball Arena, earning the team a promotion to compete in the MissQuote.ie Super League next season.
