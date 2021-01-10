One wonders if COVID-19 will ever allow life to get back to some sense of business as usual in our everyday routines.
We talk about what the new normal is during this pandemic, but it’s hard to tell what that really is when it comes to the on-again, off-again world of high school sports here in Pennsylvania.
It’s difficult enough as an adult to cope with the daily changes of life, but imagine if you are a teenager, especially one involved in athletics.
Each day you hope that you will be able to get to the gymnasium or the pool or the shooting range and continue to improve your skills at your chosen athletic endeavor, or whether the state government will once again pull the plug on everything.
But hope springs eternal, and hopefully with a cure on the way, the practice sessions become more intense, life will hopefully settle down a bit in 2021, and be a little more like what we had become accustomed to in the past for both the adults and the athletes.
One of the things that will help bring stability for all of us, is familiarity.
The annual Boswell Jaycees Tournament, while not being held during the holiday break the way it has been in the past, is still on the schedule, set for Jan. 29-30.
The boys teams are a nice mix of two Laurel Highlands squads, one from the Heritage and host North Star from the WestPAC. Bishop McCort and Westmont Hilltop from the LHAC join United and the Cougars on the yet to be announced schedule for the boys.
In the girls bracket, host North Star will be joined by United, Shade and Berlin Brothersvallley on the schedule, which is set for four games, on each of the two days of play for both the boys and the girls. Preliminaries are set for the first day while championships and consolations will take place on the second day.
• With the entire WestPAC schedule being pushed back, the Board has officially set Feb. 25 as the conference basketball semifinals, with the championship games set for Feb. 27.
The cutoff date for WestPAC games is Feb. 24. The title games will not be held at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center, so sites have yet to be determined.
Also in the WestPAC, all rifle matches will be virtual for this season.
• In the Laurel Highlands, each team will play all other schools once and that full slate of games for both boys and girls is set to get underway in the league on Jan. 22.
The top four boys and girls teams will make the semifinals, tentatively set for Feb. 25 while the championships are set for Feb. 27 at a site and time to be determined.
• I know it’s still early, but I am also hoping that coaches will begin or finish inputing information into their maxpreps.com accounts. Schedules and rosters are a trifle slim right now.
