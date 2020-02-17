Set the jukebox to belt out Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”
The boys from Ligonier Valley, Berlin Brothersvalley and Greater Johnstown along with the girls from Penns Manor, Portage and Bishop Guilfoyle were all crowned the winners of their respective basketball conferences over the past two weeks.
Now the real fun begins, as stakes climb up another rung and the hoops playoffs get underway in Districts 5 and 6 this week.
All District 5 games for both boys and girls are set to tip at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise.
The Class A boys are the first out of the gates, getting into action at four different sites on Tuesday.
The reigning WestPAC champion Mountaineers will host No. 8 Fannett-Metal while No. 7 Shanksville-Stonycreek plays at second-seeded Shade, the defending A champions.
In the other two quarterfinal games, No. 6 Johnstown Christian School plays at third-seeded Southern Fulton while No. 5 Northern Bedford heads to Confluence to face fourth-seeded Turkeyfoot Valley.
The Class A semifinals are at neutral sites on Friday with the title game set for Feb. 28 at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
The Class A and AA girls get going on Wednesday in District 5.
WestPAC runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek earned the top seed and plays host to No. 8 Forbes Road while No. 7 Johnstown Christian plays at second-seeded Tussey Mountain.
The other two games feature sixth-seeded Rockwood at No. 3 Shade and fifth-seeded Fannett-Metal at defending District 5 and PIAA champion Berlin Brothersvalley, the fourth seed.
The Class A semifinals are Feb. 25 with the title game at Pitt-Johnstown on Feb. 29
Class AA girls also begin on Wednesday with No. 6 McConnellsburg at No. 3 Southern Fulton and fifth-seeded Conemaugh Township at No. 4 North Star.
The Indians and Cougars split during the regular season, each winning at home.
Top-seeded and defending champion Everett and second seeded Windber have first-round byes.
The Warriors host the winner between Conemaugh Township and the Ramblers draw the winner between the Spartans and the Indians in the semifinals on Feb. 25 with the championship at Pitt-Johnstown on Feb. 28.
A District 5-8 boys Class AAAA regional qualifier on Thursday features Bedford and Westinghouse squaring off at Allderdice High School.
The Class AA boys semifinals are Friday as top-seeded and defending champ North Star hosts No. 4 Conemaugh Township. The Cougars swept the regular-season meetings with the Indians. The other semifinal has No. 3 Windber at second-seeded Tussey Mountain.
The title tilt will be played at the Sports Center at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 29.
In boys Class AAA, second-seeded Everett plays at top-seeded Chestnut Ridge on Feb. 26 with the winner playing the District 9 champ at Clearfield High School at 3 p.m. Feb. 29.
District 6 playoffs open on Monday and continue all week. All 12 of the District 6 championship games will be spread out over the next two weeks and will take place at Mount Aloysius.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.