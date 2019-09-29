Cory Isenberg

The current hot weather trend has had more of an effect on some high school sports than on others and many football and soccer players struggled in the muggy conditions on Saturday afternoon.
Cross country runners also had to adapt to the late September heat wave, but it didn’t appear to faze the Central Cambria girls, who won the team title of the 27th annual Carlisle Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The Red Devils finished with 92 points to capture the champion division crown, ahead of second-place Upper Dublin, which had 172.
Sophomore Stella Kuntz was the top individual finisher for Central Cambria, fourth overall in 19:47. Freshman Annalise Niebauer also had a top 10 finish for Central Cambria, sixth.
The race was won by Boiling Springs freshman Peyton Ellis in 19:00.90.
On the boys side, the Central Cambria boys team was second with 161 points, just behind Wissahickon, which had 156. Junior Toby Cree was eighth and senior Nate Kuntz, 10th for the Red Devils. Indiana senior Kendall Branan won in 16:15.80.
The Red Devils boys and girls also hold the top spots in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, both unbeaten with 7-0 records.
At the Crimson Hawk Invitational hosted by Indiana University of Pennsylvania, United senior Josh Hamilton was fourth and Richland junior Charlie Levander was eighth, the top area finishers in the boys race.
On the girls side, North Star senior Emily Coddington was second in 21:42, just behind winner Jasmine Arnold of Harrison Central in a time of 20:49.80. Richland freshman Sydney Langerholc finished fourth while the Cougars’ Grace Leiford was fifth.
The Forest Hills girls were the champions of the A.J. Everhart Invitational at Penn State Fayette in Uniontown with Lacey Greathouse the top Rangers’ individual finisher, in the fifth spot.
The District 5 championships are set for Oct. 22 at Bedford County Technical School while the District 6 championships are slated for Indian Valley Elementary School on Oct. 26.
Invitation to dance: The Berlin Brothersvalley football team is preparing for its critical Week 7 matchup against Meyersdale, but the Mountaineers got a startling invitation from a nationally-ranked squad over the weekend.
St, Frances Academy out of Baltimore, Md., offered to come to Berlin to play the Mountaineers on Oct. 11 if Conemaugh Valley is forced to forfeit that game.
While the Mountaineers have always had the reputation of playing anyone at any level even that was a little over Berlin’s head.
St. Frances is currently ranked ninth in the USA Today Super 25 rankings, and has been dubbed the best high school football team in Maryland.
It might have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Mountaineers to face potential future NFL players in their careers, but thankfully smarter heads prevailed, and Berlin declined the invitation.
