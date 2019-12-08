The busy opening weekend of the high school basketball season began with the usual flurry of fulfilled expectations and surprises, laying the groundwork for another exciting year on the local hardwoods.
The PIAA defending Class A champion Berlin Brothersvalley girls stumbled in their opening game of the season, falling to Purchase Line 44-42, but responded well to the adversity, defeating Greater Johnstown 47-38 on the strength of 27 points from senior Lexi Yanosky in the consolation game of the Homer-Center Tournament.
Also beginning the season on a losing note, was the revamped Central Cambria squad. The Red Devils suffered a narrow loss to state-tested Juniata Valley on Friday at the Forest Hills Tournament, but came back with a lopsided victory over Penns Valley on Saturday.
There were a number of big winners among the girls:
• Forest Hills won the championship of its tournament, 64-59, in an overtime contest against Juniata Valley. The Rangers made 10 3-pointers to earn the victory.
• Portage captured the Art Burkett Tournament title over Penn Cambria. Led by 17 points each from Kara Dividock and Abbi Riskus, the Mustangs took a 5-4 lead in the overall series against the Panthers at the tournament over the past 10 years.
• United claimed the tournament title at the Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association with a one-sided 57-18 victory over the host Ramblers in the championship. Tournament MVP Maizee Fry led the way for the Lions.
• Bishop Carroll and Westmont Hilltop also had 2-0 weekends, the Huskies at the Marion Center Tourney and the Hilltoppers at their tournament. Bishop Carroll had wins over Marion Center and DuBois Central Catholic while Westmont defeated Ferndale and Somerset.
On the boys side, winners included Westmont Hilltop, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and North Star, all with 2-0 weekends.
• The Hilltoppers claimed the title of their second tournament with a 58-47 win over United in the championship, which included 18 points from MVP Landon Weeks.
• The Mountaineers made a statement on Friday with a victory over Bishop Canevin out of District 7 at the Homer-Center Tournament, then kept up the momentum on Saturday with a 64-44 victory over the host Wildcats, fueled by double-digit performances by Elijah Sechler (18 points), Will Spochart (15) and Cole Blubaugh (12) in the championship game.
• The Panthers surged to an early lead then outscored Penns Manor 37-5 in the second half to claim the tournament crown at the Ron Davidson Roundball Classic. MVP Jake Tsikalas, Jake Martynuska and Conner Karabinos led the way for Penn Cambria.
• Senior MVP Andy Zuchelli’s 33 points helped the Cougars to a championship at the ninth annual Pine Grill Roundball Classic with a convincing 68-33 victory over WestPAC South foe Shanksville-Stonycreek.
