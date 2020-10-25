Eight area football teams continue their quest for District 5 and 6 titles or subregional crowns.
In District 5 Class AA, Chestnut Ridge (3) plays at second-seeded Windber on Friday night at 7 p.m. The winner will play top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley for the title next week.
In Class AAA, the District 5-9 subregional has Bedford traveling to Clearfield, the Bisons versus the Bison, for the title at 7 p.m. Friday.
In District 6, Richland will play at top-seeded Bellwood-Antis at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class AA semifinal. The other semifinal is Saturday and features No. 7 Cambria Heights at third-seeded Marion Center.
Both Class A quarterfinals involving our area squads are on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Conemaugh Valley hosts No. 5 Bishop Guilfoyle at 1 p.m. while at 7 p.m., No. 6 Juniata Valley is at third-seeded Portage.
There are a number of other district football contests not involving area squads set for the weekend as well, including the District 5-A title game between Northern Bedford and Tussey Mountain set for Friday at Hollidaysburg High School.
Also on Friday, in District 6 Class A quarterfinals, No. 9 Purchase Line is at top-seeded Penns Manor, while seventh-seeded Williamsburg is at No. 2 Homer-Center.
In a Class AAAA regional championship, Bellefonte will play Juniata at Mansion Park on Friday, while in a Class AAAAAA subregional, Altoona will face Williamsport at Bald Eagle Area, also on Friday.
On Saturday afternoon at 1 at Mansion Park, Hollidaysburg and Central Mountain square off for the Class AAAAA crown while at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mansion Park, Tyrone and Central will battle for the Class AAA title.
