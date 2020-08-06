What an astounding turn of events for high school sports on Thursday.
During a briefing in Harrisburg concerning the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf said near the end of the press conference almost as an afterthought: “The recommendation is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”
The statement set off cascades of emergency meetings and comments from leagues, organizations, coaches, parents and student-athletes, crushing the hopes that the fall sports seasons would proceed as scheduled.
“After hours are a huge part of the school day for so many students,” Shade Athletic Director Paul Leonard said. “I disagree with those people that undervalue the importance of athletics and what they mean to the student-athletes.”
Football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer, golf and cross country, along with girls tennis are all under the shutdown recommendation by the governor.
Later on Thursday afternoon, the PIAA added to the confusion, saying that it would provide its formal comment on Friday, giving just a glimmer of hope to athletes.
I want to add my voice to those who have already expressed their sentiments because I feel so sorry for all of the athletes who have already put in so much time and effort, especially the seniors. The emotional roller coaster that they have been experiencing has plummeted many of them to despair.
A University of Wisconsin study has said that two-thirds of high school athletes are experiencing depression and anxiety over canceled activities.
I wonder why.
As adults we are supposed to be looking out for the welfare of our young people, and I’m just not sure how athletes will handle this latest devastating setback.
These uncertain times for all of us are forcing young people to grow up quickly in this pandemic era.
This harsh reality of life is being faced much earlier than in the past.
We are united that this crisis will soon be in the past for all of us.
