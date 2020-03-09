While most of the schools have now begun preparing for spring sports, 14 area squads, eight girls and six boys teams, continue their quests in the PIAA basketball playoffs.
On Tuesday, six squads head into second-round action including the boys, all three in Class A, from Berlin Brothersvalley, Shade and Bishop Carroll along with the girls from Bishop McCort, Cambria Heights and Penn Cambria.
District 5 runner-up Shade will play District 6 champion Bishop Carroll in a 7:30 p.m. game at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center, guaranteeing that at least one area squad will move into the quarterfinals on Friday.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers will face WPIAL champion Vincentian Academy in a 7:30 contest at Hempfield High School in Greensburg.
Upstart Bishop McCort, fresh off of knocking off WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin, will play District 9-2 finisher Keystone in a 6 p.m. Class AA game at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
The other two Tuesday games are both Class AAA girls with District 6 champ Cambria Heights facing District 3-2 Trinity at 5:30 at Bellefonte High School and District 6-3 finisher Penn Cambria battling WPIAL runner-up Beaver at 6 at Hempfield.
Action continues on Wednesday with the other nine teams playing in the Round of 16 with the quarterfinals for those potential winners set for Saturday.
Four Class A girls squads will be back on the courts including District 6 champion Bishop Carroll, which will face District 4 champ Northumberland Christian at 7 at Bellefonte.
District 5 champ Shanksville-Stonycreek will take on District 10 winner Kennedy Catholic at Punxsutawney High School at 5:30 and District 5-3 finisher, the defending PIAA champion Berlin Brothersvalley team, plays District 9-2 finisher North Clarion at 7:30 at Indiana High School.
Blacklick Valley, the District 6-3 finisher, faces District 4 champ Coudersport at 7 at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate.
The other girls game on Wednesday is a Class AAAA contest that pits District 6 victor Forest Hills against District 10 champ Villa Maria at 6 at Clarion University.
In boys games on Wednesday, a pair of Class AA teams are in action with the District 5 champion North Star boys squaring off against District 4 champ Bloomsburg at 5:30 at Bellefonte while District 6 runner-up Portage plays WPIAL champ Our Lady of Sacred Heart at 7:30 at Greensburg Salem.
Richland’s boys are the other surviving squad and will play a Class AAA second-round game at Armstrong against District 7-3 finisher South Allegheny.
Item of interest: In addition to the 14 area basketball teams still in contention, there are a number of regionals squads from Districts 5 and 6 that are also into the second round including the girls from Bishop Guilfoyle, Bellwood-Antis, Penns Manor, Tyrone, Everett, Tussey Mountain, Altoona and State College along with the boys from Bishop Guilfoyle, Huntingdon and Southern Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.